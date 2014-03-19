Former transport minister Yuichiro Hata died on Sunday while being transported to a hospital in Tokyo, though the cause of his death was not immediately known, people close to him said. He was 53.

Hata, son of late Prime Minister Tsutomu Hata and secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in the Upper House, had had a fever for a few days and was planning to take a coronavirus test, they said.

After serving as a secretary for his father, Hata, a native of Nagano Prefecture, became a House of Councilors lawmaker through a by-election in 1999.

立憲民主党の羽田雄一郎参議院議員（53）が27日に都内で亡くなったことが分かりました。53歳でした。 羽田氏は参議院長野選挙区選出の当選5回で、旧民主党政権では国土交通大臣などを務め、父は故羽田孜元総理大臣です。関係者によりますと、数日前から体調を崩していて、27日に容体が急変して都内の病院で死亡が確認されたということです。立憲民主党の福山幹事長は「心よりお悔み申し上げます。ご病気によるご逝去と伺いました。あまりに突然のことで、悲しみで言葉もありません」と自身のツイッターでコメントしています。