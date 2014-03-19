Former transport minister Yuichiro Hata died on Sunday while being transported to a hospital in Tokyo, though the cause of his death was not immediately known, people close to him said. He was 53.
Hata, son of late Prime Minister Tsutomu Hata and secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in the Upper House, had had a fever for a few days and was planning to take a coronavirus test, they said.
After serving as a secretary for his father, Hata, a native of Nagano Prefecture, became a House of Councilors lawmaker through a by-election in 1999.
立憲民主党の羽田雄一郎参議院議員（53）が27日に都内で亡くなったことが分かりました。53歳でした。
羽田氏は参議院長野選挙区選出の当選5回で、旧民主党政権では国土交通大臣などを務め、父は故羽田孜元総理大臣です。関係者によりますと、数日前から体調を崩していて、27日に容体が急変して都内の病院で死亡が確認されたということです。立憲民主党の福山幹事長は「心よりお悔み申し上げます。ご病気によるご逝去と伺いました。あまりに突然のことで、悲しみで言葉もありません」と自身のツイッターでコメントしています。
Dec 28
(Japan Times)
Dec 27
A Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker attended a drinking party Friday with about 30 people in Toyama, his office said Saturday, despite authorities’ warnings to refrain from dining in large groups to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
The Japanese government faces both technical and policy challenges in reaching the goals it has set to achieve net-zero emission of greenhouse gases by 2050.
(NHK)
Dec 26
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the country is prepared to introduce vaccines and is looking at February as a key decision-making point. (Nikkei)
Dec 26
Japan's prime minister said his administration will consider revising the law so that subsidies and penalties can be used in combination to enforce shorter business hours at bars and restaurants.
(NHK)
Dec 25
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday corrected statements he had made in the Diet, apologizing for what he said were mistakes regarding a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current prime minister, Yoshihide Suga.
(Japan Today)
Dec 25
Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe will not be charged over allegations his political funding group illegally subsidised parties for hundreds of voters in a case casting a shadow over the current prime minister. (straitstimes.com)
Dec 23
US President Donald Trump's nomination for Washington's next ambassador to Japan is likely to be scrapped now that the current session of Congress is all but over. (NHK)
Dec 23
The Maritime Self-Defense Force said Tuesday eight senior officials, including its top two officers, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will be working remotely under quarantine. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
Japan's struggle to contain the coronavirus ahead of the holiday season has prompted some local leaders to ask residents to embrace a more extreme precaution: wearing masks at home. (Bloomberg)
Dec 22
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated there was no need for Japan to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as coronavirus infection rates continue to rise. (Reuters)
Dec 22
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugaâ€™s government approved a ninth consecutive rise in military spending on Monday, to fund the development of an advanced stealth fighter and longer-range anti-ship missile to counter Chinaâ€™s growing military power. (aljazeera.com)
Dec 20
Both governments have based their strategies on voluntarism, self-responsibility, and perhaps most importantly, the exceptional nature of their populations, says an observer. (channelnewsasia.com)
Dec 18
Japan's decision to build two new naval vessels equipped with Aegis missile interceptors â€” an alternative to a scrapped plan to deploy a land-based system â€” could prompt further armament by potential adversaries, security experts have warned. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The mayor of Unnan City in Shimane Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female nurse while he was in hospital.
(Japan Today)
Dec 17
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday voiced regret over a recent year-end dinner where he appeared to flout social-distancing guidelines designed to help halt the virusâ€™s spread as his government faces flak for its handling of the coronavirus response. (Japan Times)
Dec 16
Japan's Cabinet approved a 21.84 trillion yen ($210 billion) extra budget on Tuesday, bringing its total spending for fiscal 2020 to a record high of 175.69 trillion yen, as it grapples to ensure the coronavirus-stricken economy stays on a recovery track.
(Kyodo)
Dec 16
Tokyo prosecutors have demanded 18 months in prison for lawmaker Kawai Anri on charges of buying votes to win a seat in an Upper House election last year.
(NHK)
Dec 15
Japan's government finalized plans for social security reforms on Monday. Officials hope the changes will make the system more balanced and beneficial across age groups.
(NHK)
Dec 13
Communications minister Ryota Takeda on Friday urged NHK to lower its viewing fees at an early date.
(Japan Times)