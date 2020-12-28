The Japanese government has suspended entry of non-resident foreign nationals to Japan to prevent the transmission of coronavirus variants.

The measure is taking effect on Monday and will continue through January 31. A similar restriction is already in effect for travelers from the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The government also suspended a conditional exemption of a 14-day self-quarantine that had been applied to Japanese and foreign residents when they reentered Japan after a short overseas business trip.

All travelers returning to or entering Japan from parts of the world where coronavirus variants have been confirmed need to submit a negative test certificate. Such travelers need to take a test within 72 hours before departure and another upon arriving in Japan.

The government says it will continue to allow people to travel on business to and from 10 designated countries and a territory.