Japan is developing a system aimed at keeping track of travelers from overseas as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus within its borders, a senior government official said Sunday.
"There will be no point if we don't implement it, so you will not be allowed to enter the country unless you use it," Takuya Hirai, digital transformation minister, said on television.
Hirai said the government wants to complete the development of the monitoring system by the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, due to be held next summer.
Without providing in-depth detail, he said it will function by using global positioning system technology.
His comments on Fuji TV's "The Prime" news program came a day after Japan said it will ban nonresident foreign citizens from entering the country, which has been seeing record daily numbers of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
The measure, which will take effect from Monday through January, was announced following Japan's detection of a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the virus.
Dec 28
The Japan Meteorological Agency says a volcanic eruption occurred on Suwanosejima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at around 2:48 a.m. on Monday.
(NHK)
Dec 28
Japan is developing a system aimed at keeping track of travelers from overseas as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus within its borders, a senior government official said Sunday.
(Japan Today)
Dec 27
The spread of the new coronavirus is threatening the supply of blood for transfusions in the Tokyo Metropolitan area.
(NHK)
Dec 24
Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University are planting the seeds for a 2023 launch of the world's first satellite made out of wood.
()
Dec 24
Yahoo Japan Corp. said Wednesday it will delete hateful and defamatory comments from all of its online posting sites with the use of artificial intelligence, beefing up efforts to tackle cyberbullying after the suspected suicide of a reality show star.
(Kyodo)
Dec 24
Japan has set its 2021 catch limit for large whales at 383, the same as for the current year, in line with calculations to avoid a negative impact on cetacean resources, according to the Fisheries Agency. (Kyodo)
Dec 24
Cannabis has a long history in Japan, dating back to the country's pre-historical period. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 22
The Japanese health ministry's expert board on Monday postponed a decision on whether to approve Fujifilm Holdings' Avigan for coronavirus treatment, opting to examine more evidence to determine its efficacy.
(Nikkei)
Dec 22
Inspired by his grandfatherâ€™s passion for airborne personal transport, Akio Toyoda, Toyotaâ€™s current president, has not just inherited the worldâ€™s largest car company but also his grandfatherâ€™s vision â€“ to make cars fly. (scmp.com)
Dec 22
National associations of doctors, nurses and seven other medical groups in Japan declared a state of medical emergency on Monday, urging the government to support the nationâ€™s medical system creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
"Brain fog" is one of the strangest symptoms of coronavirus. This is part of a project involving top researchers from around the world and AI analyzing 200,000 COVID-19 papers. (NHK)
Dec 21
A zoo in Toyama, Japan, treated their capybara to a traditional Japanese hot citron bath to help them through the winter, as seen on Saturday. (RT)
Dec 19
NHK has learned that Japan's health ministry has ordered local governments to prepare coronavirus vaccination programs, so that medical workers can begin receiving inoculations in February.
(NHK)
Dec 19
The capsule brought back by the Hayabusa2 space probe contained more than 5.4 grams of soil samples from a distant asteroid, exceeding the original target of 0.1 gram, Japan's space agency said Friday. (Kyodo)
Dec 19
More than 100 different symptoms of coronavirus infections have been found. (NHK)
Dec 18
Major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. on Friday filed for a fast-track approval in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first such application made in the nation, with industry sources saying the formal approval could come within months amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The government said Thursday it will remove the two remaining wind power turbines it installed off Fukushima Prefecture citing lack of profit in the project, which cost ¥60 billion ($580 million). (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Researchers have found a link between wearing masks and COVID-19 immunity. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 17
Japan's space agency said Tuesday a capsule brought back by the Hayabusa2 space probe last week from a distant asteroid contained the world's first sample of a material in a gaseous state from deep space. (Japan Times)