Shrines across Japan would usually expect to welcome millions of people to celebrate New Year, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has dampened the celebratory mood this time as the country faces a third wave of infections.

Kanda Myojin, a major shrine in Tokyo, revealed its restrictions and countermeasures on its website early on, focusing on following government protocols and limiting situations that could lead to crowding.

"It is painful to have to put restrictions in place, as we would normally like to invite as many people as possible," said senior priest Mizuki Takashima, 27.

Annual New Year's shrine visits called "hatsumode" are practiced by many across the country, a tradition which sees families and friends get together in droves to pay their respects in the first few days of January.

Many often huddle close together in the cold as they wait in snaking queues and drop or throw coins into a shrine's offertory box as they near the front of the structure.

While many shrines typically stay open even in the twilight hours for New Year's, some have decided to keep their gates shut this year. Although Kanda Myojin will stay open through the night, it has asked visitors to avoid coming at midnight and early on Jan. 1.