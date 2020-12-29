A new variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa has been confirmed in Japan.

On Monday, the health ministry said it was found in a woman in her 30s who arrived at Narita Airport near Tokyo on December 19. She traveled from South Africa.

Ministry officials also said they have now confirmed six more cases of a different variant that is spreading in Britain and other countries.

The people, who are in their teens to 40s, arrived from Britain between December 1 and 24.

国内で初めて新型コロナウイルスの南アフリカの変異種への感染が確認されました。 厚生労働省によりますと、19日に成田空港に到着した30代の女性が南アフリカで報告された変異種に感染していたことが分かりました。女性は南アフリカに滞在歴があり、現在、無症状だということです。国内で南アフリカの変異種への感染が確認されたのは、これが初めてです。