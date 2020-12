Japan factory output growth stalls after rising for 5 months

The government kept its assessment of industrial production unchanged, saying it was picking up.

FamilyMart to increase stores with Amazon lockers sevenfold: president (Japan Times) FamilyMart Co. President Takashi Sawada has said the convenience store operator will increase the number of its outlets with Amazon Hub parcel lockers sevenfold, to about 350, by the fiscal year through February 2022.

Toyota says electric vehicles are overhyped (RT) There is too much hype surrounding electric vehicles (EVs), one of the world’s top automakers, Japan’s Toyota, says, noting that the electricity needed to charge electric cars would strain grids and increase carbon emissions.

Year-end gift sales booming (NHK) Every December people across Japan prepare to head back to their hometowns to spend the New Year holidays with family.

Uniqlo's Seoul flagship to close as Japan boycotts smolder (Nikkei) Casualwear chain Uniqlo's flagship store in Seoul, which raked in 2 billion won ($1.8 million at current rates) in sales a day when it first opened in 2011, will close its doors at the end of next month.