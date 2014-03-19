Princess Kako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, turned 26 on Tuesday, while spending much of her recent time at her residence in Tokyo and performing her duties online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko has received 29 virtual briefings from experts and others on the coronavirus since May, it said, adding she has read documents beforehand and asked questions during the lectures.
Since graduating from International Christian University in Tokyo in March last year, the princess has devoted herself to official duties as an adult member of the Japanese imperial family.
In September, she viewed a sign-language contest for high school students in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, online and greeted participants in a video message.
秋篠宮ご夫妻の次女・佳子さまが29日に26歳の誕生日を迎えられました。新型コロナウイルスの影響で外出が減りましたが、35回にわたりオンラインを使って活動されたということです。
誕生日にあたって宮内庁は、佳子さまが眞子さまと一緒に赤坂御用地を散策される様子を公開しました。宮内庁によりますと、葉が色付いた「オオモミジ」を二人でご覧になるなどリラックスした様子だったということです。新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大の影響で佳子さまは予定していたご訪問がなくなるなど、お住まいで過ごす時間が長くなりましたが、5月以降は35回にわたってオンラインで活動し、9月には高校生の手話の全国大会の様子をお住まいからご覧になるなどしました。佳子さまは感染の拡大などを考慮し、お誕生日関連の行事や当日の天皇皇后両陛下へのごあいさつなどは控えられます。
