FamilyMart Co. President Takashi Sawada has said the convenience store operator will increase the number of its outlets with Amazon Hub parcel lockers sevenfold, to about 350, by the fiscal year through February 2022.

“We’ll do what allows our franchise stores to earn more without spending (on) labor,” Sawada said in a recent interview.

Since autumn last year, in hope of attracting more customers, FamilyMart has installed the Amazon Hub lockers at around 50 stores for customers to pick up items they purchase through Amazon Japan G.K.’s online shopping services.

The company’s decision to set up substantially more Amazon Hub lockers comes at a time when FamilyMart stores have been seeing falling numbers of shoppers falling, while demand for online shopping has been increasing amid the coronavirus pandemic.