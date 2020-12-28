Japan's former transport minister Hata Yuichiro, who died on Sunday at the age of 53, has become the first incumbent lawmaker in the country to die of the coronavirus.

Hata developed a fever on Thursday and was due to take a PCR test on Sunday. His condition deteriorated suddenly while on his way to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A posthumous test confirmed that he had been infected with the coronavirus.

Hata won his first election to the Upper House in 1999 after serving as secretary to his father, the late prime minister Hata Tsutomu.

He served as transport minister in 2012, in a government formed by the then Democratic Party of Japan.

In September of this year, he became the Upper House secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party.

27日に亡くなった立憲民主党の羽田雄一郎参議院議員が新型コロナウイルス陽性だったことが明らかになりました。新型コロナに感染した国会議員が亡くなるのは初めてのことです。 立憲民主党・福山幹事長：「死亡の原因、直接死因、新型コロナウイルス感染症。（PCR検査を）一日も早くて助かってほしかったというのは思うけれども、発症してからあっという間に進行するという状況があるということ」 立憲民主党の福山幹事長によりますと、羽田議員は24日深夜に発熱し、翌25日になってPCR検査の予約を27日に入れていたということです。しかし、PCR検査に向かう移動中に体調が急変して都内の病院に救急搬送されましたが、死亡が確認されました。羽田議員には糖尿病や高脂血症などの基礎疾患があったということです。