The terminal for Japan's Shinkansen bullet trains in Tokyo is much quieter than usual during the year-end holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tokyo Station is normally crowded with tourists and people going back to their hometowns at this time.
But station officials say bullet-train ridership on Tuesday was about 5 to 40 percent of capacity as of 4 p.m. That's well below the average for the period.
A boxed-meal shop at the station is getting only about 30 percent of the number of customers of an average year. A worker at the shop said she was surprised to see business so slow.
A woman traveling to the northeastern city of Sendai with her grandchild said they will wear masks and refrain from talking much while on the train.
官公庁や企業で仕事納めが終わり、29日から本格的な年末年始休暇に入った。JR東京駅ではキャリーバッグを引いた乗客の姿が目立ったが、新型コロナウイルス禍で例年のような帰省ラッシュは見られなかった。新年を迎える晴れやかな雰囲気はなく、乗客からは感染拡大に警戒しながらの年越しに対する、やるせない気持ちが聞かれた。JR東京駅の東北新幹線ホームでは、乗車待ちの列はまばら。
Dec 30
Tourist spots in Japan were rocked by the nationwide suspension of the government's Go To Travel discount program from Monday amid the novel coronavirus resurgence. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
Kinkaku-ji, a renowned golden temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, has a brand new roof as re-thatching work was done for the first time in 18 years.
(NHK)
Dec 30
(NHK)
Dec 30
The Meteorological Agency expects heavy snow and strong winds to hit wide areas along the Sea of Japan coast from Wednesday through Friday. Snow is also forecast in flat areas along the Pacific coast. (NHK)
Dec 29
Sakuradamon Gate Area: Remains of Edo Era Residence of Yonezawa Uesugi Family (ONLY in JAPAN)
Dec 28
Shrines across Japan would usually expect to welcome millions of people to celebrate New Year, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has dampened the celebratory mood this time as the country faces a third wave of infections.
(Kyodo)
Dec 28
The Japanese government has suspended entry of non-resident foreign nationals to Japan to prevent the transmission of coronavirus variants.
(NHK)
Dec 27
Japan will ban entry from all countries to prevent the spread of the more contagious U.K. strain of the coronavirus, the government announced Saturday. (Nikkei)
Dec 27
The Toei Oedo Line subway will temporarily reduce service after 15 drivers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Saturday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Giant advertising screens on buildings overlooking a popular scramble crossing near Tokyo's Shibuya Station will be turned off earlier than usual on New Year's Eve, as one of the efforts to deter people from gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)
Dec 26
Japanese airports and train stations on Saturday started seeing some lines of travelers heading to their hometowns or other places for the year-end and New Year holidays, but there was less crowding than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Japan Today)
Dec 24
If you thought Japanese beer meant Asahi, Kirin and Sapporo, think again. ( VICE Asia)
Dec 24
Follow along as Shizuka dons a kimono and enters through a tiny sliding door into a “chashitsu” tea room. (Japan by Food)
Dec 24
Qantas has made its first significant move to restart international flying after revealing it has plans to launch a new business with Japan Airlines in July. (australianaviation.com.au)
Dec 23
Japan and other Asian countries are adding to the cascade of global restrictions on travel from the U.K., amid fears of a new coronavirus variant believed to be more transmissible than strains seen so far.
(Nikkei)
Dec 23
Ticket prices for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea during peak periods will increase by up to 500 yen ($4.80) starting from next March, operator Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 22
Meiji Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in central Tokyo, has decided to close its gates during New Year's Eve to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 21
Heavy snowfalls have hit Niigata Prefecture, leaving roads and houses blanketed in heavy snow. (RT)
Dec 20
An 18-meter kinetic statue of Gundam, a famous anime robot, was revealed to the public at the Gundam Factory Yokohama complex southwest of Tokyo on Saturday.
(Nikkei)
Dec 20
The Japanese ferry Taiheiyo Ferry runs between Hokkaido and Nagoya via Sendai. (Kuga's Travel)