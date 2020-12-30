Japan confirmed 3,605 new cases of the coronavirus as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 228,093.

Health officials reported 59 deaths, including 10 in Hyogo Prefecture, eight in Kanagawa, six in Hokkaido and Saitama, and five in Tokyo and Osaka. The overall death toll has risen to 3,397.

The health ministry says 675 patients are in serious condition.