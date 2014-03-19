While Japan has entered the year-end and New Year's holiday period, medical workers continue to devote all their energies to coping with persistent coronavirus surges.

Medical workers are giving up their holidays over concerns the country's medical system has reached the verge of collapse.

"I'm weary and worn out, but we have to get through this," said a public health center worker, who is missing a chance to enjoy some relaxing family time.

A public health center in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward will continue operations even during the holiday period, securing about a dozen workers, including support staff.

Each worker must call about 100 people infected with the coronavirus and people who had close contact with those infected to check their health condition and movements.

"Nothing has changed at the end of the year. Workers are reaching their physical limits," an official at the Katsushika center said.

A 50-year-old public health center worker in Tokyo pays a New Year's visit to a Shinto shrine every year with her parents, but she decided to cancel the visit this time.

She is slated to work on three days during the holiday period, but she will have to give up her holidays if an infection cluster is confirmed.