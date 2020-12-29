Tokyo's benchmark stock index hit a 30-year closing high on Tuesday, following a rise in US markets.
The Nikkei 225 ended Tuesday at 27,568, up more than 700 points from Monday's close. That marks its highest close since August 1990.
Investors placed buy orders in a wide range of sectors after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other key indexes in New York hit new peaks.
東京株式市場で日経平均株価が700円以上、値上がりし、2万7500円を突破しました。バブル期以来、約30年ぶりの高値水準です。
29日の東京株式市場の日経平均株価の終値は28日より714円高い2万7568円となり、1990年8月以来、30年4カ月ぶりの高値を更新しました。アメリカで追加経済対策が成立し、28日にダウ平均株価が最高値を更新した流れ受けて東京市場も買いが先行し、取引開始直後から2万7000円を上回りました。東京市場では30日、今年最後の取引を締めくくる大納会が開かれます。
Dec 30
Tokyo's benchmark stock index hit a 30-year closing high on Tuesday, following a rise in US markets.
(NHK)
Dec 29
FamilyMart Co. President Takashi Sawada has said the convenience store operator will increase the number of its outlets with Amazon Hub parcel lockers sevenfold, to about 350, by the fiscal year through February 2022. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
The government kept its assessment of industrial production unchanged, saying it was picking up. (WION)
Dec 26
Japan's unemployment rate improved to 2.9% in November, dropping for the first time in five months in a sign that the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the labor market is easing, government data showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 24
Japanese affordable home furnishing chain Nitori’s slogan is “Onedan ijo,” which loosely translates to “quality beyond its price.” Unfortunately, it turns out that some of Nitori’s products have also gone above and beyond expectations for how much asbestos they contain. (soranews24.com)
Dec 22
Japanese telecom company SoftBank Corp. will launch a wireless plan in March offering 20 gigabytes of data for 2,980 yen ($29) per month, matching a recent move by market leader NTT Docomo. (Nikkei)
Dec 22
After 70 years, Nikon will cease camera production in Japan and shift manufacturing to Thailand (digitalcameraworld.com)
Dec 21
The number of people seeking a career change is decreasing in Japan as the pandemic hits the economy. (Nikkei)
Dec 21
There is too much hype surrounding electric vehicles (EVs), one of the worldâ€™s top automakers, Japanâ€™s Toyota, says, noting that the electricity needed to charge electric cars would strain grids and increase carbon emissions.
(RT)
Dec 20
Toshiba Corp., chastened by a string of disastrous overseas acquisitions, is once again looking to buy. This time more cautiously and closer to home. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The Bank of Japan on Friday unveiled a plan to probe more effective ways to achieve its 2% inflation target, following in the foot steps of its U.S. and European counterparts as a renewed spike in infections threatened to derail a fragile recovery. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Kathy Matsui, chief equity strategist and vice chair of Goldman Sachs Japan, discusses the outlook for the economy, corporate earnings and stocks. ()
Dec 18
Japanâ€™s biggest-ever yen corporate bond sale has made this the busiest December since at least 2009 for the market, and the flood of supply is forcing companies to pay more for money. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Every December people across Japan prepare to head back to their hometowns to spend the New Year holidays with family. (NHK)
Dec 18
The spread of the Covid 19 pandemic has paralyzed the world economy to a great extent during 2020 and the country of Japan is not an exception to that. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 17
Japan has forecast a rise of around 4% in the country's gross domestic product for fiscal 2021, up from its prediction of 3.4% growth in July, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Dec 16
Japan's latest efforts to block the spread of the coronavirus are not going down well with the tourism industry. (NHK)
Dec 16
A Japanese credit-research firm says the coronavirus pandemic has driven 800 businesses in Japan into bankruptcy.
(NHK)
Dec 15
Casualwear chain Uniqlo's flagship store in Seoul, which raked in 2 billion won ($1.8 million at current rates) in sales a day when it first opened in 2011, will close its doors at the end of next month. (Nikkei)
Dec 14
Japanese business sentiment improved at the fastest pace in nearly two decades in October-December, a key central bank survey showed, a welcome sign for the economy as it emerges from the initial hit of the coronavirus pandemic. (WION)