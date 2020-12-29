Tokyo's benchmark stock index hit a 30-year closing high on Tuesday, following a rise in US markets.

The Nikkei 225 ended Tuesday at 27,568, up more than 700 points from Monday's close. That marks its highest close since August 1990.

Investors placed buy orders in a wide range of sectors after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other key indexes in New York hit new peaks.

東京株式市場で日経平均株価が700円以上、値上がりし、2万7500円を突破しました。バブル期以来、約30年ぶりの高値水準です。 29日の東京株式市場の日経平均株価の終値は28日より714円高い2万7568円となり、1990年8月以来、30年4カ月ぶりの高値を更新しました。アメリカで追加経済対策が成立し、28日にダウ平均株価が最高値を更新した流れ受けて東京市場も買いが先行し、取引開始直後から2万7000円を上回りました。東京市場では30日、今年最後の取引を締めくくる大納会が開かれます。