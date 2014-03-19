Tourist spots in Japan were rocked by the nationwide suspension of the government's Go To Travel discount program from Monday amid the novel coronavirus resurgence.

The year-end and New Year's holiday period, which is normally the busiest season for the tourism industry, is now unprecedentedly quiet. The suspension will continue until Jan. 11 next year, but it is uncertain whether the program will resume after that.

The Kokusai-dori shopping street in Naha, capital of tourism-reliant Okinawa Prefecture, was far from crowded. It is usually packed with tourists during the holiday period.

Chokei Taira, chairman of Kariyushi, a major hotel operator in Okinawa, said the tourism industry in the prefecture was battered by a coronavirus state of emergency issued by the central government in spring, a similar emergency declaration by the Okinawa Prefectural Government in summer and the ongoing suspension of Go To Travel. "Half of the industry's annual sales evaporated," he said.