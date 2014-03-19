Tokyo's coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Year's holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the city's governor said on Wednesday.
The capital recorded 944 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, just under the record 949 recorded on Saturday, and medical experts warned that unless the outbreak is checked the city could soon see over 1,000 new patients a day.
"Please emphasize life over fun," Gov Yuriko Koike told a news conference, calling on people to stay at home as much as possible over the holiday.
Tokyo was at a critical juncture, with cold winter weather forecast and highly contagious variant strains of the coronavirus from Britain and South Africa already detected in Japan, Koike said.
"The situation is extremely severe, we are facing up to a huge wave of virus cases we have not seen before," she added. "The number of cases could explode at any time. Any one of us could become infected at any time ... If we do not stamp this out now, we will be facing a much worse situation."
The Japanese government on Monday started banning the entry of non-resident foreign nationals following the discovery of the UK variant in Japan, and has been calling on citizens to refrain from the parties, family gatherings and travel that are usual at this time of year.
Dec 30
(Japan Today)
Dec 29
A fresh ban on foreign visitors announced less than a week before New Year's Day was a telling sign of the high pressure Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces as he grapples with a deeply unhappy public that has sent his approval ratings tanking. (Nikkei)
Dec 29
Japan's former transport minister Hata Yuichiro, who died on Sunday at the age of 53, has become the first incumbent lawmaker in the country to die of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 27
A Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker attended a drinking party Friday with about 30 people in Toyama, his office said Saturday, despite authorities’ warnings to refrain from dining in large groups to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
The Japanese government faces both technical and policy challenges in reaching the goals it has set to achieve net-zero emission of greenhouse gases by 2050.
(NHK)
Dec 26
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the country is prepared to introduce vaccines and is looking at February as a key decision-making point. (Nikkei)
Dec 26
Japan's prime minister said his administration will consider revising the law so that subsidies and penalties can be used in combination to enforce shorter business hours at bars and restaurants.
(NHK)
Dec 25
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday corrected statements he had made in the Diet, apologizing for what he said were mistakes regarding a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current prime minister, Yoshihide Suga.
(Japan Today)
Dec 25
Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe will not be charged over allegations his political funding group illegally subsidised parties for hundreds of voters in a case casting a shadow over the current prime minister. (straitstimes.com)
Dec 23
US President Donald Trump's nomination for Washington's next ambassador to Japan is likely to be scrapped now that the current session of Congress is all but over. (NHK)
Dec 23
The Maritime Self-Defense Force said Tuesday eight senior officials, including its top two officers, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will be working remotely under quarantine. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
Japan's struggle to contain the coronavirus ahead of the holiday season has prompted some local leaders to ask residents to embrace a more extreme precaution: wearing masks at home. (Bloomberg)
Dec 22
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated there was no need for Japan to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as coronavirus infection rates continue to rise. (Reuters)
Dec 22
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugaâ€™s government approved a ninth consecutive rise in military spending on Monday, to fund the development of an advanced stealth fighter and longer-range anti-ship missile to counter Chinaâ€™s growing military power. (aljazeera.com)
Dec 20
Both governments have based their strategies on voluntarism, self-responsibility, and perhaps most importantly, the exceptional nature of their populations, says an observer. (channelnewsasia.com)
Dec 18
Japan's decision to build two new naval vessels equipped with Aegis missile interceptors â€” an alternative to a scrapped plan to deploy a land-based system â€” could prompt further armament by potential adversaries, security experts have warned. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The mayor of Unnan City in Shimane Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female nurse while he was in hospital.
(Japan Today)
Dec 17
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday voiced regret over a recent year-end dinner where he appeared to flout social-distancing guidelines designed to help halt the virusâ€™s spread as his government faces flak for its handling of the coronavirus response. (Japan Times)
Dec 16
Japan's Cabinet approved a 21.84 trillion yen ($210 billion) extra budget on Tuesday, bringing its total spending for fiscal 2020 to a record high of 175.69 trillion yen, as it grapples to ensure the coronavirus-stricken economy stays on a recovery track.
(Kyodo)
Dec 16
Tokyo prosecutors have demanded 18 months in prison for lawmaker Kawai Anri on charges of buying votes to win a seat in an Upper House election last year.
(NHK)