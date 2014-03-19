Pop singer Ayumi Hamazaki has cancelled her New Year’s Eve performance after a performer in her group tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the performer began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the site of label and management agency Avex.
A subsequent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test gave a positive result. Hamazaki, 42, was then deemed to have been a close contact of the performer.
Hamazaki was also given a PCR test. The agency is now awaiting the result.
Hamazaki had been scheduled to perform on the online event “Ayumi Hamazaki Countdown Live 2020-2021” on December 31.
“We sincerely apologize for having to cancel the live broadcast,” the agency said.
Dec 30
Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Dec 30
Iwate Prefecture may be known as a place devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, but it's coming back better and stronger than ever. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 30
Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a sleeping passenger on a subway train.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
While Japan has entered the year-end and New Year's holiday period, medical workers continue to devote all their energies to coping with persistent coronavirus surges. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Nao Fukushi, a member of idol group SKE48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and more than one dozen fellow members have been deemed to have been close contacts, the group revealed on Sunday.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Tokyo was undergoing massive changes as it prepared to welcome the world to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything an abrupt halt. (NHK)
Dec 24
In Japan, you will see lots of cute things. In fact, there is a Japanese word for it– Kawaii means a "culture of cuteness." (wthr.com)
Dec 24
The Inagawa-kai criminal syndicate is cancelling various events typically held around the New Year’s holiday due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 24
A 28-year-old teacher in custody over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy overseas has been accused in two other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 24
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a restaurant in Suita City for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a women’s toilet, reports Yomiuri Television. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 23
Japan's former Emperor Akihito turned 87 on Wednesday, having spent much of the year quietly at his residence in Tokyo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
(Kyodo)
Dec 23
Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing cannabis.
(Kyodo)
Dec 22
A court here has overturned a previous ruling and handed a man living in Shizuoka Prefecture a prison term for the rape of his daughter, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 22
There is nothing like Christmas in the Land of the Rising Sun to unleash a collective frenzy of romance. (ucanews.com)
Dec 22
In Japan, New Year celebrations begin on the evening of 31 December with a simple bowl of soba noodles in dashi broth and the ringing of a gong. (SBS)
Dec 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has begun offering free hotel rooms over the New Year to people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Dec 21
Bikers on Harley Davidsons dressed in Santa Claus costumes rode through the streets of central Tokyo on Sunday for their annual parade against child abuse, saying more children were vulnerable in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Police in Saku, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a Japan Post employee on suspicion of stealing 70 million yen from the post office where he worked. (Japan Today)
Dec 20
The Japanese man convicted this week of killing and dismembering nine people in his flat west of Tokyo has said he wants to "meet a normal girl" and get married before he is executed. (scmp.com)