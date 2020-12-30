Japan's education ministry is planning to introduce school classes designed to teach children how to prevent sex crimes.

Ministry officials say schools have not taught much about sexual crime and abuse.

They note that elementary school children in lower grades sometimes are not even aware that they are being victimized.

Their class will teach them not to expose body parts that are covered by a swimsuit to others.

The class for those in higher grades will teach about dangers related to social media.

For junior and senior high school students, the class will discuss dating violence and instruct students on how to avoid becoming victims or abusers.

The ministry plans to first launch trial classes in a few municipalities from the school year that starts next April. It plans to implement the classes nationwide in 2023 after preparing teaching materials and guidelines.