Health officials reported a record 4,520 new coronavirus infections across Japan on Thursday. That is the first time the daily tally has surpassed 4,000.
Authorities reported 49 deaths, including nine in Osaka, six in Hiroshima, and five each in Hokkaido, Tokyo and Aichi prefectures.
The overall total of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 236,464, including 712 from a cruise ship.
The tally of confirmed deaths has reached 3,505, including 13 from the vessel.
Health ministry officials say 681 patients in serious condition were being treated in intensive care units or with ventilators on Thursday.
A total of 192,110 people, including 659 from the cruise vessel, have recovered and left hospital.
Jan 01
Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record high 1,337 coronavirus infections among the 4,519 daily number nationwide.
(Japan Today)
Jan 01
A powerful snowstorm is intensifying mainly in mountainous areas along the Sea of Japan coast on New Year's Day.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Eating the ironically risky symbol of long life is the latest thing that requires extra caution during the pandemic.
(soranews24.com)
Jan 01
Health officials reported a record 4,520 new coronavirus infections across Japan on Thursday. That is the first time the daily tally has surpassed 4,000.
(NHK)
Dec 31
Railway operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area say they will not run trains all night on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Tokyo's coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Year's holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the city's governor said on Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Japan's education ministry is planning to introduce school classes designed to teach children how to prevent sex crimes.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Experts warn that Tokyo's medical system is under severe strain and is entering a critical stage due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Pop singer Ayumi Hamazaki has cancelled her New Year’s Eve performance after a performer in her group tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Tuesday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 30
Tokyo stocks are likely to climb in 2021 with progress in global COVID-19 vaccinations helping to improve the business climate and Japan's accommodative monetary policies remaining in place. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
Iwate Prefecture may be known as a place devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, but it's coming back better and stronger than ever. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 30
Wasabi is a crucial ingredient in Japanese sushi. It is known as ‘green gold’ in Japan. But even in Japan, authentic wasabi is hard to find. It is difficult to grow, consequently expensive to buy. (The Hindu)
Dec 30
In this video, we explore three side-trip options from the city of Nagoya, each with something unique to offer travelers willing to venture a little off the beaten track. (japan-guide.com)
Dec 30
Tourist spots in Japan were rocked by the nationwide suspension of the government's Go To Travel discount program from Monday amid the novel coronavirus resurgence. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
Get to know more about the Japan National Stadium, which will play host to the 2020 J.LEAGUE YBC Levain CUP Final! (J.LEAGUE International)
Dec 30
The Japanese government has decided to suspend special entry conditions for athletes and team staff from countries and regions where new, potentially more infectious variants of the coronavirus have been found, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 30
Kinkaku-ji, a renowned golden temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, has a brand new roof as re-thatching work was done for the first time in 18 years.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Japan confirmed 3,605 new cases of the coronavirus as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Dec 30
The terminal for Japan's Shinkansen bullet trains in Tokyo is much quieter than usual during the year-end holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)