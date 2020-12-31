Japan daily cases exceed 4,000 for first time
NHK -- Jan 01
Health officials reported a record 4,520 new coronavirus infections across Japan on Thursday. That is the first time the daily tally has surpassed 4,000.

Authorities reported 49 deaths, including nine in Osaka, six in Hiroshima, and five each in Hokkaido, Tokyo and Aichi prefectures.

The overall total of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 236,464, including 712 from a cruise ship.

The tally of confirmed deaths has reached 3,505, including 13 from the vessel.

Health ministry officials say 681 patients in serious condition were being treated in intensive care units or with ventilators on Thursday.

A total of 192,110 people, including 659 from the cruise vessel, have recovered and left hospital.

News source: NHK
