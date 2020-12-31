Eating the ironically risky symbol of long life is the latest thing that requires extra caution during the pandemic.
New Year’s is a pretty laid-back time in Japan. Most people spend most of the first three days of January at home, starting the year off with a focus on relaxation and family…and, in some cases, choking to death.
Mochi rice cakes are a traditional new year’s food, because their extremely stretchy nature is thought to be symbolic of longevity. Ironically, though, every year a number of people in Japan have their lives come to an abrupt end when a piece of mochi gets clogged in their throat and they suffocate before they can get medical attention.
Mochi is an annual culinary threat, but health experts are warning that this year it has the potential to be even deadlier than usual. The reason, as with so many unpleasant things these days, is the coronavirus, though at least we can be thankful that the virus hasn’t started infecting mochi batches. Instead, the added danger comes from hospitals crowded with coronavirus-infected patients receiving treatment.
Time is of the essence in treating suffocation victims, but with hospital staff and infrastructure more taxed than usual, response times (from calling an ambulance to receiving in-hospital treatment) will likely be slower, experts warn. Considering that many new year’s mochi choking victims in January 2020 were already unconscious when they arrived at the hospital, additional delays could be fatal, and so even greater levels of caution when eating mochi are being called for as we head into 2021.
Jan 01
Eating the ironically risky symbol of long life is the latest thing that requires extra caution during the pandemic.
(soranews24.com)
Dec 30
Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Pop singer Ayumi Hamazaki has cancelled her New Year’s Eve performance after a performer in her group tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Tuesday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 30
Iwate Prefecture may be known as a place devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, but it's coming back better and stronger than ever. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 30
Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a sleeping passenger on a subway train.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
While Japan has entered the year-end and New Year's holiday period, medical workers continue to devote all their energies to coping with persistent coronavirus surges. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Nao Fukushi, a member of idol group SKE48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and more than one dozen fellow members have been deemed to have been close contacts, the group revealed on Sunday.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Tokyo was undergoing massive changes as it prepared to welcome the world to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything an abrupt halt. (NHK)
Dec 24
In Japan, you will see lots of cute things. In fact, there is a Japanese word for it– Kawaii means a "culture of cuteness." (wthr.com)
Dec 24
The Inagawa-kai criminal syndicate is cancelling various events typically held around the New Year’s holiday due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 24
A 28-year-old teacher in custody over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy overseas has been accused in two other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 24
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a restaurant in Suita City for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a women’s toilet, reports Yomiuri Television. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 23
Japan's former Emperor Akihito turned 87 on Wednesday, having spent much of the year quietly at his residence in Tokyo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
(Kyodo)
Dec 23
Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing cannabis.
(Kyodo)
Dec 22
A court here has overturned a previous ruling and handed a man living in Shizuoka Prefecture a prison term for the rape of his daughter, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 22
There is nothing like Christmas in the Land of the Rising Sun to unleash a collective frenzy of romance. (ucanews.com)
Dec 22
In Japan, New Year celebrations begin on the evening of 31 December with a simple bowl of soba noodles in dashi broth and the ringing of a gong. (SBS)
Dec 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has begun offering free hotel rooms over the New Year to people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Dec 21
Bikers on Harley Davidsons dressed in Santa Claus costumes rode through the streets of central Tokyo on Sunday for their annual parade against child abuse, saying more children were vulnerable in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Police in Saku, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a Japan Post employee on suspicion of stealing 70 million yen from the post office where he worked. (Japan Today)