Wakatakakage, a wrestler in sumo's elite makuuchi division, has become infected with the novel coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old was examined at a medical facility after feeling unwell Thursday morning. The process of identifying those having had close contact with the No. 2 maegashira is now going forward under the guidance of health officials.

"He had a temperature of over 38 C and a sore throat," said sumo elder Shibatayama, the JSA's communications director. "Everyone in the (Arashio) stable, and (Wakatakakage's) family, will be tested."