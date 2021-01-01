The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 783 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday.

The capital's daily tally of new cases reached an all-time high of 1,337 on Thursday, exceeding 1,000 for the first time.

There have been 60,960 confirmed coronavirus cases so far in Tokyo.

The Tokyo government says the situation is serious.

It is calling on people to stay home during the New Year period, without having parties or dining in groups.