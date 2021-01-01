The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 783 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday.
The capital's daily tally of new cases reached an all-time high of 1,337 on Thursday, exceeding 1,000 for the first time.
There have been 60,960 confirmed coronavirus cases so far in Tokyo.
The Tokyo government says the situation is serious.
It is calling on people to stay home during the New Year period, without having parties or dining in groups.
Jan 02
A powerful cold air mass and a typical winter pressure pattern are causing heavy snow to accumulate along the Sea of Japan side, including the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions, and Niigata Prefecture.
(NHK)
Jan 02
Jan 01
The Japanese pop group Arashi has suspended its activities as a group as of the turn of the year.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Crowds of people were visiting Meiji Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in central Tokyo, early Friday after the coronavirus outbreak put the brakes on the tradition of visiting the shrine overnight on New Year's Eve.
(NHK)
Jan 01
People across Japan have celebrated the New Year amid reinforced measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Emperor Naruhito thanked medical staff involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his New Year video address broadcast Friday, bringing attention to the burden front-line health care workers are bearing as infections surge in major population centers. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Postal workers across Japan have begun delivering New Year greeting cards.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Eating the ironically risky symbol of long life is the latest thing that requires extra caution during the pandemic.
(soranews24.com)
Jan 01
Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record high 1,337 coronavirus infections among the 4,519 daily number nationwide.
(Japan Today)
Jan 01
Health officials reported a record 4,520 new coronavirus infections across Japan on Thursday. That is the first time the daily tally has surpassed 4,000.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Japan's Kazuto Ioka successfully defended his WBO super flyweight title for the second time on Thursday in an eighth-round technical knockout of previously unbeaten compatriot and top-ranked contender Kosei Tanaka. (Kyodo)
Jan 01
Naomi Osaka’s meteoric rise to the top earns her a prestigious title, both for herself and the country she plays for. (soranews24.com)
Jan 01
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the government will do everything in its power to bring the novel coronavirus under control and pledged to push forward with preparations for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
A post-Brexit trade deal between Japan and the United Kingdom came into force Friday, ensuring business continuity and strengthening the bilateral relationship as London seeks to join the larger Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.
(Kyodo)
Jan 01
Department stores in Japan are bracing for sales of their New Year bargain packages while taking measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Wakatakakage, a wrestler in sumo's elite makuuchi division, has become infected with the novel coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 31
Railway operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area say they will not run trains all night on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Tokyo's coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Year's holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the city's governor said on Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Japan's education ministry is planning to introduce school classes designed to teach children how to prevent sex crimes.
(NHK)