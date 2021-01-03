Japanese health officials confirmed 3,059 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

That brings the total number of infections to 242,768, including 712 on a cruise ship.

The officials reported 31 deaths, including six in Osaka Prefecture and five each in Hiroshima and Aichi. The overall death toll has risen to 3,585, including 13 on the vessel.

The health ministry says 711 patients are in serious condition.