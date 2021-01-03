Japanese health officials confirmed 3,059 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
That brings the total number of infections to 242,768, including 712 on a cruise ship.
The officials reported 31 deaths, including six in Osaka Prefecture and five each in Hiroshima and Aichi. The overall death toll has risen to 3,585, including 13 on the vessel.
The health ministry says 711 patients are in serious condition.
Jan 03
Dozens of amateur photographers gathered over the New Year holiday in a village in Hokkaido that is known for its red-crowned cranes. The bird is designated as a special natural monument of Japan.
(NHK)
Jan 03
Japanese health officials confirmed 3,059 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
(NHK)
Jan 03
Nine people were rushed to hospitals in the capital after choking on sticky mochi rice cakes on Friday and Saturday. One of the victims was later confirmed dead, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 02
Weather officials in Japan are calling for increased caution against more heavy snows predicted for parts of the Sea of Japan coast.
(NHK)
Jan 02
A Japanese woman who is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person, turned 118 on Saturday.
(NHK)
Jan 02
Dozens of volunteers of the Tsukuroi Tokyo Fund spent the first day of 2021 handing out lunches, clothes and offering consultations to homeless people, who lost homes and jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Ruptly)
Jan 02
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 783 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday.
(NHK)
Jan 01
The Japanese pop group Arashi has suspended its activities as a group as of the turn of the year.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Crowds of people were visiting Meiji Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in central Tokyo, early Friday after the coronavirus outbreak put the brakes on the tradition of visiting the shrine overnight on New Year's Eve.
(NHK)
Jan 01
People across Japan have celebrated the New Year amid reinforced measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Emperor Naruhito thanked medical staff involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his New Year video address broadcast Friday, bringing attention to the burden front-line health care workers are bearing as infections surge in major population centers. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Postal workers across Japan have begun delivering New Year greeting cards.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Eating the ironically risky symbol of long life is the latest thing that requires extra caution during the pandemic.
(soranews24.com)
Jan 01
Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record high 1,337 coronavirus infections among the 4,519 daily number nationwide.
(Japan Today)
Jan 01
Health officials reported a record 4,520 new coronavirus infections across Japan on Thursday. That is the first time the daily tally has surpassed 4,000.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Japan's Kazuto Ioka successfully defended his WBO super flyweight title for the second time on Thursday in an eighth-round technical knockout of previously unbeaten compatriot and top-ranked contender Kosei Tanaka. (Kyodo)
Jan 01
Naomi Osaka’s meteoric rise to the top earns her a prestigious title, both for herself and the country she plays for. (soranews24.com)
Jan 01
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the government will do everything in its power to bring the novel coronavirus under control and pledged to push forward with preparations for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
A post-Brexit trade deal between Japan and the United Kingdom came into force Friday, ensuring business continuity and strengthening the bilateral relationship as London seeks to join the larger Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.
(Kyodo)
Jan 01
Department stores in Japan are bracing for sales of their New Year bargain packages while taking measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)