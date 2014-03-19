A 67-year-old man died after he was buried by snow after he left his truck which had become stalled in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, police said Sunday.
City employees doing snow removal work on a five-meter-wide road called 119 at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday and reported that a truck was stopped on the road and partially covered by snow, Fuji TV reported. Police said Toshimi Takahashi, a part-time employee, was found buried by snow about 20 meters from the truck. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Snow was piled up as high as 2.5 meters on both sides of the road. Police believe part of the snow wall fell onto Takahashi.
秋田県横手市の県道で発生した雪崩に軽トラックが巻き込まれ、雪の中から運転していたとみられる男性が見つかり、搬送先の病院で死亡しました。
2日午後1時45分ごろ、横手市の職員から「増田町狙半内で雪崩が起きて軽トラックが埋まっている」と消防に通報がありました。警察や消防が雪崩があった付近を捜索したところ、午後4時すぎ、雪の中から軽トラックを運転していたとみられる60代の男性を発見しました。男性は意識不明の状態で病院に運ばれ、その後、死亡が確認されました。横手市ではこの3日間に降った雪の量が111センチと1979年の統計開始以来、一番の大雪となっていて、雪崩注意報が出されていました。
Jan 03
A 67-year-old man died after he was buried by snow after he left his truck which had become stalled in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, police said Sunday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 03
A member of a criminal syndicate awaiting trial over the alleged murder of two rival gangsters in Kobe City in 2019 has died, authorities have revealed, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 03
Happy New Year guys! (Kimono Mom)
Jan 03
Nine people were rushed to hospitals in the capital after choking on sticky mochi rice cakes on Friday and Saturday. One of the victims was later confirmed dead, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 02
A Japanese woman who is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person, turned 118 on Saturday.
(NHK)
Jan 02
Dozens of volunteers of the Tsukuroi Tokyo Fund spent the first day of 2021 handing out lunches, clothes and offering consultations to homeless people, who lost homes and jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Ruptly)
Jan 01
The Japanese pop group Arashi has suspended its activities as a group as of the turn of the year.
(NHK)
Jan 01
People across Japan have celebrated the New Year amid reinforced measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Emperor Naruhito thanked medical staff involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his New Year video address broadcast Friday, bringing attention to the burden front-line health care workers are bearing as infections surge in major population centers. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Postal workers across Japan have begun delivering New Year greeting cards.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Eating the ironically risky symbol of long life is the latest thing that requires extra caution during the pandemic.
(soranews24.com)
Jan 01
Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record high 1,337 coronavirus infections among the 4,519 daily number nationwide.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Pop singer Ayumi Hamazaki has cancelled her New Year’s Eve performance after a performer in her group tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Tuesday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 30
Iwate Prefecture may be known as a place devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, but it's coming back better and stronger than ever. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 30
Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a sleeping passenger on a subway train.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
While Japan has entered the year-end and New Year's holiday period, medical workers continue to devote all their energies to coping with persistent coronavirus surges. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Nao Fukushi, a member of idol group SKE48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and more than one dozen fellow members have been deemed to have been close contacts, the group revealed on Sunday.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Tokyo was undergoing massive changes as it prepared to welcome the world to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything an abrupt halt. (NHK)
Dec 24
In Japan, you will see lots of cute things. In fact, there is a Japanese word for it– Kawaii means a "culture of cuteness." (wthr.com)