A 67-year-old man died after he was buried by snow after he left his truck which had become stalled in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, police said Sunday.

City employees doing snow removal work on a five-meter-wide road called 119 at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday and reported that a truck was stopped on the road and partially covered by snow, Fuji TV reported. Police said Toshimi Takahashi, a part-time employee, was found buried by snow about 20 meters from the truck. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Snow was piled up as high as 2.5 meters on both sides of the road. Police believe part of the snow wall fell onto Takahashi.

秋田県横手市の県道で発生した雪崩に軽トラックが巻き込まれ、雪の中から運転していたとみられる男性が見つかり、搬送先の病院で死亡しました。 2日午後1時45分ごろ、横手市の職員から「増田町狙半内で雪崩が起きて軽トラックが埋まっている」と消防に通報がありました。警察や消防が雪崩があった付近を捜索したところ、午後4時すぎ、雪の中から軽トラックを運転していたとみられる60代の男性を発見しました。男性は意識不明の状態で病院に運ばれ、その後、死亡が確認されました。横手市ではこの3日間に降った雪の量が111センチと1979年の統計開始以来、一番の大雪となっていて、雪崩注意報が出されていました。