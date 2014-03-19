The number of coronavirus patients with serious symptoms in Tokyo hit a record 108 on Monday, exceeding the previous high of 105 logged in April last year during the state of emergency amid concerns over hospital capacity.
The metropolitan government reported 884 new infections the same day, bringing its cumulative total to 63,474, by far the largest among the country's 47 prefectures.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and her counterparts in Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures on Saturday urged the central government to issue a second state of emergency declaration for their areas, days after the capital reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.
A government source said a fresh virus emergency declaration could be made later this week. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hinted Monday that social and economic activities are unlikely to be halted across the board this time, saying the state of emergency should be implemented "in a limited and focused manner."
Jan 05
Japan's government is planning to issue a state of emergency for a second time to contain rising coronavirus cases in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Jan 05
This year's first auction of blowfish, or fugu, has been held in the western city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Japan's economy is expected to make its sharpest rebound in decades this year, with consumption set to pick up toward the end of 2021 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the broader economy eases. (Kyodo)
Jan 05
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate where the imperial residences are located, on Saturday night.
(Japan Today)
Jan 05
The number of traffic accident fatalities in Japan fell to 2,839 in 2020, marking the lowest level since comparable data became available in 1948, a police survey showed Monday. (Japan Times)
Jan 05
The number of domestic flight passengers in Japan during the New Year holiday period fell by more than half from a year earlier.
(NHK)
Jan 03
A 67-year-old man died after he was buried by snow after he left his truck which had become stalled in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, police said Sunday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 03
A member of a criminal syndicate awaiting trial over the alleged murder of two rival gangsters in Kobe City in 2019 has died, authorities have revealed, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 03
The idea of a tunnel for auto traffic between Japan's main island of Honshu with Hokkaido to the north has gained new momentum after years of being considered a wasteful long shot. (Nikkei)
Jan 03
Happy New Year guys! (Kimono Mom)
Jan 03
Although Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and her counterparts of three neighboring prefectures have requested an emergency declaration by the state over the coronavirus epidemic, the central government remains skeptical about whether a declaration would effectively curb the spread of the contagion.
(Japan Times)
Jan 03
Dozens of amateur photographers gathered over the New Year holiday in a village in Hokkaido that is known for its red-crowned cranes. The bird is designated as a special natural monument of Japan.
(NHK)
Jan 03
Japanese health officials confirmed 3,059 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
(NHK)
Jan 03
Nine people were rushed to hospitals in the capital after choking on sticky mochi rice cakes on Friday and Saturday. One of the victims was later confirmed dead, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 03
Japan laid out a ‘green growth strategy’ that includes a goal to replace new gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly $2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050 (Reuters)
Jan 02
Weather officials in Japan are calling for increased caution against more heavy snows predicted for parts of the Sea of Japan coast.
(NHK)
Jan 02
A Japanese woman who is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person, turned 118 on Saturday.
(NHK)
Jan 02
Dozens of volunteers of the Tsukuroi Tokyo Fund spent the first day of 2021 handing out lunches, clothes and offering consultations to homeless people, who lost homes and jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Ruptly)
Jan 02
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 783 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday.
(NHK)