This year's first auction of blowfish, or fugu, has been held in the western city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
Shimonoseki is home to the largest market in Japan for the winter delicacy.
Over six tons of wild and farmed torafugu were auctioned at the Haedomari fish market early on Monday morning.
The auction started shortly after 3 a.m. Buyers and sellers negotiated their deals in the traditional style, by grasping each other's fingers inside a cloth sleeve hidden from other bidders.
The highest bidding price was 15,000 yen, or about 145 dollars per kilogram. That's about three-quarters of last year's price.
The lackluster prices appear to reflect a drop in demand for the fish from restaurants and other businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The blowfish will be mainly shipped to the Tokyo and Osaka areas.
The president of a wholesaler says that if the government decides to declare another state of emergency over the coronavirus, blowfish prices are likely to fall even further. He expressed hope that more people will enjoy the fish.
山口県下関市で新春恒例のフグの初競りが行われました。今年は新型コロナウイルスによる影響で「ご祝儀相場」とはなりませんでした。
競りにかけられたのは、天然や養殖のトラフグ6.6トンです。競りは袋の中で指を握って値段を決める独特の「袋競り」で行われました。今年は新型コロナの影響で飲食店などでの消費が低迷したこともあり、期待していたご祝儀相場はなく、天然モノの1キロあたりの最高値は去年より5000円安い1万5000円でした。
下関唐戸魚市場・見原宏社長：「やはり、こういう状況下のなか、致し方ないかなと」
競り落とされたフグは、主に関東や関西に向けて出荷されました。
Jan 05
This year's first auction of blowfish, or fugu, has been held in the western city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Japan's economy is expected to make its sharpest rebound in decades this year, with consumption set to pick up toward the end of 2021 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the broader economy eases. (Kyodo)
Jan 03
The idea of a tunnel for auto traffic between Japan's main island of Honshu with Hokkaido to the north has gained new momentum after years of being considered a wasteful long shot. (Nikkei)
Jan 01
Department stores in Japan are bracing for sales of their New Year bargain packages while taking measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Tokyo stocks are likely to climb in 2021 with progress in global COVID-19 vaccinations helping to improve the business climate and Japan's accommodative monetary policies remaining in place. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
Wasabi is a crucial ingredient in Japanese sushi. It is known as ‘green gold’ in Japan. But even in Japan, authentic wasabi is hard to find. It is difficult to grow, consequently expensive to buy. (The Hindu)
Dec 30
Tokyo's benchmark stock index hit a 30-year closing high on Tuesday, following a rise in US markets.
(NHK)
Dec 29
FamilyMart Co. President Takashi Sawada has said the convenience store operator will increase the number of its outlets with Amazon Hub parcel lockers sevenfold, to about 350, by the fiscal year through February 2022. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
The government kept its assessment of industrial production unchanged, saying it was picking up. (WION)
Dec 26
Japan's unemployment rate improved to 2.9% in November, dropping for the first time in five months in a sign that the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the labor market is easing, government data showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 24
Japanese affordable home furnishing chain Nitori’s slogan is “Onedan ijo,” which loosely translates to “quality beyond its price.” Unfortunately, it turns out that some of Nitori’s products have also gone above and beyond expectations for how much asbestos they contain. (soranews24.com)
Dec 22
Japanese telecom company SoftBank Corp. will launch a wireless plan in March offering 20 gigabytes of data for 2,980 yen ($29) per month, matching a recent move by market leader NTT Docomo. (Nikkei)
Dec 22
After 70 years, Nikon will cease camera production in Japan and shift manufacturing to Thailand (digitalcameraworld.com)
Dec 21
The number of people seeking a career change is decreasing in Japan as the pandemic hits the economy. (Nikkei)
Dec 21
There is too much hype surrounding electric vehicles (EVs), one of the worldâ€™s top automakers, Japanâ€™s Toyota, says, noting that the electricity needed to charge electric cars would strain grids and increase carbon emissions.
(RT)
Dec 20
Toshiba Corp., chastened by a string of disastrous overseas acquisitions, is once again looking to buy. This time more cautiously and closer to home. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The Bank of Japan on Friday unveiled a plan to probe more effective ways to achieve its 2% inflation target, following in the foot steps of its U.S. and European counterparts as a renewed spike in infections threatened to derail a fragile recovery. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Kathy Matsui, chief equity strategist and vice chair of Goldman Sachs Japan, discusses the outlook for the economy, corporate earnings and stocks. ()
Dec 18
Japanâ€™s biggest-ever yen corporate bond sale has made this the busiest December since at least 2009 for the market, and the flood of supply is forcing companies to pay more for money. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Every December people across Japan prepare to head back to their hometowns to spend the New Year holidays with family. (NHK)