The number of domestic flight passengers in Japan during the New Year holiday period fell by more than half from a year earlier.

Data from 11 carriers show nearly 1.46 million people flew between December 25 and January 3. That is down 57.4 percent year-on-year. They say the number of reservations fell due to an increase in coronavirus cases and the suspension of the government's domestic travel subsidy campaign.

There were also many last-minute cancellations.

Only four Japanese airlines are operating international routes at the moment. About 32,000 people traveled on those flights. That is down 95.5 percent compared to a year ago.