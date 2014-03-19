Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate where the imperial residences are located, on Saturday night.

According to police, the man climbed over the unmanned west gate at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported.

The man was detained nearly two hours later near the residence of Princess Yuriko, who is the great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito.

The man, who has not been named, was quoted by police as saying he just wanted to meet members of the imperial family.

天皇皇后両陛下がお住まいの赤坂御用地に男が侵入したとして逮捕されました。 警視庁などによりますと、2日午後9時40分ごろに29歳の男が東京・港区の迎賓館の西門を乗り越えて侵入し、敷地伝いに赤坂御用地に入ったということです。侵入から約2時間後、男は三笠宮邸の近くにいたところを皇宮警察の護衛官に建造物侵入の疑いで現行犯逮捕されました。赤坂御用地には両陛下や秋篠宮ご一家など皇族方が住まわれていますが、被害はありませんでした。男は取り調べに対し、「皇族に会いたかった」などと話しているということです。