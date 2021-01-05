Japan's health ministry has asked nursing colleges across the country to send students and staff with nursing licenses to hospitals.
The call comes as medical institutions around Japan struggle with a shortage of nurses due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections.
The shortage is also affecting their capacity to provide regular medical services.
The health ministry has asked about 280 colleges and universities with nursing programs to dispatch graduate students and teaching staff who are certified nurses. They will work at hospitals and facilities that are accepting coronavirus patients.
Students and staff are being asked to sign up at "nurse centers," designated by each prefecture. The centers will assign them to medical institutions based on their availability and preferences. They will be paid by hospitals or by prefectures.
Health ministry officials said the nation's medical system is under more pressure than ever and is entering a critical stage in some areas.
They said they understand schools involved in nursing education are also going through a tough time, but their cooperation is needed.
新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大で医療現場での人手が不足していることから、厚生労働省は看護系大学に対して教員や大学院生を現場に派遣するよう要請していることが分かりました。
各地の医療機関ではクラスターの発生などで看護師が不足し、通常の診療にも影響が出始めています。
この状況を受け、厚労省は先月、看護系大学約280校に対して看護師免許を持つ教員や大学院生を現場に派遣するよう要請を出しました。
派遣先は新型コロナウイルスの患者を受け入れている病院や療養施設などを想定していて、賃金は医療機関や都道府県から支払われる予定です。
