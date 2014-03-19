Ramen chain store operators Gift and Maruchiyo Yamaokaya have managed to keep 2020 sales at roughly the same level as a year ago, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the industry, by adapting quickly to the deteriorating business environment, company leaders said.
Both credited their success to these strategies: Gift launched a home delivery service ahead of rivals and Yamaokaya continued to operate around the clock while others were cutting business hours.
Gift's success can be seen in the number of Uber Eats deliveries that were leaving its popular 111 Machida Shoten restaurants. Gift said recently that same-store sales were equal to 95% to 97% of 2019 levels in each of the three months from September.
By contrast, other major listed ramen chain operators were reporting sales declines of up to around 30% in the same period. Sales fell to 69% to 76% of 2019 levels at Chikaranomoto Holdings which operates the "Ippudo" chain, while sales were equal to 81% to 87% at Hiday Hidaka. Kourakuen Holdings saw sales drop to 78% to 87%, though it posted a gain in October due to an exceptionally low comparison base because of typhoon damage in 2019.
Research company Teikoku Databank said the number of bankruptcies in the industry in 2020 will be the largest in two decades. This is after 34 ramen restaurants, including well-known chains such as Rokkakuya, went belly up in the January-September period.
As such, Gift and Yamaokaya have done exceptionally well. Against a backdrop of the government's "stay-at-home" advice, 54 of the restaurants under Gift's direct management, or more than half, started delivery services in May. Hiday Hidaka's chain, which is larger than that of Gift, by contrast only introduced that service at about 20% of its outlets.
Another reason for Gift's success is location -- 60% of its restaurants are in residential areas or are roadside outlets. Such locations make it easier to serve customers who are stuck at home or do not want to travel far because of the pandemic.
Jan 05
Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market prayed for prosperity in the year ahead as they held their first auction of 2021 on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Sales at major department stores in Japan during New Year's fell sharply as the coronavirus pandemic intensified. Managers downsized their sales campaigns, including "lucky bag" offerings, during the seasonal shopping period.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Jan 05
This year's first auction of blowfish, or fugu, has been held in the western city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Japan's economy is expected to make its sharpest rebound in decades this year, with consumption set to pick up toward the end of 2021 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the broader economy eases. (Kyodo)
Jan 03
The idea of a tunnel for auto traffic between Japan's main island of Honshu with Hokkaido to the north has gained new momentum after years of being considered a wasteful long shot. (Nikkei)
Jan 01
Department stores in Japan are bracing for sales of their New Year bargain packages while taking measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Tokyo stocks are likely to climb in 2021 with progress in global COVID-19 vaccinations helping to improve the business climate and Japan's accommodative monetary policies remaining in place. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
Wasabi is a crucial ingredient in Japanese sushi. It is known as ‘green gold’ in Japan. But even in Japan, authentic wasabi is hard to find. It is difficult to grow, consequently expensive to buy. (The Hindu)
Dec 30
Tokyo's benchmark stock index hit a 30-year closing high on Tuesday, following a rise in US markets.
(NHK)
Dec 29
FamilyMart Co. President Takashi Sawada has said the convenience store operator will increase the number of its outlets with Amazon Hub parcel lockers sevenfold, to about 350, by the fiscal year through February 2022. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
The government kept its assessment of industrial production unchanged, saying it was picking up. (WION)
Dec 26
Japan's unemployment rate improved to 2.9% in November, dropping for the first time in five months in a sign that the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the labor market is easing, government data showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 24
Japanese affordable home furnishing chain Nitori’s slogan is “Onedan ijo,” which loosely translates to “quality beyond its price.” Unfortunately, it turns out that some of Nitori’s products have also gone above and beyond expectations for how much asbestos they contain. (soranews24.com)
Dec 22
Japanese telecom company SoftBank Corp. will launch a wireless plan in March offering 20 gigabytes of data for 2,980 yen ($29) per month, matching a recent move by market leader NTT Docomo. (Nikkei)
Dec 22
After 70 years, Nikon will cease camera production in Japan and shift manufacturing to Thailand (digitalcameraworld.com)
Dec 21
The number of people seeking a career change is decreasing in Japan as the pandemic hits the economy. (Nikkei)
Dec 21
There is too much hype surrounding electric vehicles (EVs), one of the worldâ€™s top automakers, Japanâ€™s Toyota, says, noting that the electricity needed to charge electric cars would strain grids and increase carbon emissions.
(RT)
Dec 20
Toshiba Corp., chastened by a string of disastrous overseas acquisitions, is once again looking to buy. This time more cautiously and closer to home. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The Bank of Japan on Friday unveiled a plan to probe more effective ways to achieve its 2% inflation target, following in the foot steps of its U.S. and European counterparts as a renewed spike in infections threatened to derail a fragile recovery. (Japan Times)