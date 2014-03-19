A woman was killed and five other people were injured Monday when a taxi driven by a 73-year-old man hit a group of pedestrians on a crosswalk in Tokyo, police said.
The taxi hit the six people on a busy road in the capital's Shibuya Ward at around 7 p.m. when the driver, Heiji Aizawa, failed to stop at a traffic light, the police said.
The taxi's passenger told police Aizawa appeared to have suffered a health issue.
Yuko Sato, 49, died in the accident. Of the five people, a woman in her 40s and her 9-year-old son sustained serious injuries. Aizawa was also taken to hospital.
