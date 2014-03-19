GSDF member arrested over high-speed chase that ended in crash
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 06
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) member who crashed his car into another vehicle in Koga City last year during a high-speed chase by law enforcement, reports the Mainichi Shimbun

At around 11:00 p.m. on November 6, the white car driven by Yutaro Yano, 26, crossed the center median on National Route 3 and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

According to the Kasuya Police Station, Yano’s vehicle also struck two other vehicles. A total of six people, including a 45-year-old male company employee, in the two vehicles suffered injuries.

Police said that a patrol car began pursuing Yano after he was seen exceeding the speed limit.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury on Tuesday, Yano admitted to the allegations. “Because I thought I would be arrested for speeding, I fled,” the suspect said.

In dashboard camera footage taken from another vehicle traveling in the same direction as Yano, his white car passes on the right at a high speed at an intersection.

Thereafter, the car swerves into an opposite lane of traffic and crashes head-on into the aforementioned oncoming vehicle. It then spins out of control before coming a stop along the shoulder.

Yano is a sergeant stationed at JGSDF Camp Metabaru, which is located in Saga Prefecture. He serves in an anti-tank helicopter unit.

Yano suffered injuries to his face and other parts of his body in the accident. A person riding with the suspect was also hurt. Police arrested him upon his release from a hospital on Tuesday.

“We would like to express our sincere apologies to the victims, their families and all concerned parties,” said commanding officer Katsuhiro Tsuchiya. “It is regrettable that a GSDF member, who should protect lives, has betrayed the trust of the people. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation and provide thorough guidance to members to prevent a recurrence.”

去年11月、福岡県古賀市の国道を逆走して事故を起こして男女6人にけがをさせたとして、陸上自衛隊の自衛官の男が逮捕されました。 　逮捕されたのは、佐賀県の陸上自衛隊目達原駐屯地に勤務する自衛官・矢野裕太郎容疑者（26）です。 　警察によりますと、矢野容疑者は去年11月、古賀市の国道を猛スピードで逆走して車3台を巻き込む事故を起こし、男女6人に重軽傷を負わせた疑いが持たれています。 　矢野容疑者も頭を打撲するなどのけがをしたため、警察は回復を待って今月5日に逮捕しました。 　矢野容疑者は事故の直前、パトカーに気付き、逆走し始めたということで、「スピード違反で捕まるから逃げるためだった」などと話し、容疑を認めています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
