Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections totaled a record 1,591 on Wednesday, officials said, as the rapid spread of infections shows no sign of abating across Japan.

The previous daily high was 1,337 set on Thursday last week, with the new record coming a day before Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to approve a plan to declare another state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed over 4,900 new infections, marking the highest daily tally yet, with Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, all of which are expected to be covered by the planned state of emergency, logging record daily cases.