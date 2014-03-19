Man in custody for dumping woman’s corpse to also be accused of rape
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 06
A 29-year-old man in custody for allegedly dumping the body of a woman in Tochigi Prefecture last year is expected to also be accused of raping the victim, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Jan. 6).

On Wednesday, police plan to accuse Yoshito Sato, a nursery school teacher, of sexually assaulting Saori Tomitsuka, a 35-year-old contract employee, last year.

“I thought it was fine to rape her if I killed her,” Sato was quoted by police.

“I strangled her with a rope in killing her”

Last month, police accused Sato of dumping the body of Tomitsuka on the grounds of a villa in the town of Nasu.

“I broke into [her] residence to steal money,” Sato told police previously. “When she resisted, I strangled her with a rope in killing her.”

The cause of death of Tomitsuka was suffocation caused by pressure applied to the neck, police said previously.

Tomitsuka, who lived in Toshima Ward in the capital, went missing on September 24. Sato lives about 600 meters from her residence.

Police investigating her disappearance found her mobile telephone near her residence. An examination of security camera footage by police showed a person believed to be Sato following Tomitsuka around the time she disappeared.

On December 5, police took Sato in for voluntary questioning. During the session, he divulged the location of her body.

Police later found her unclothed body on the property of the villa. It is believed that Sato used his vehicle to transport Tomitsuka’s body to Nasu after he killed her.

栃木県の別荘地に35歳の女性の遺体を遺棄したとして男が逮捕された事件で、警視庁はこの男について女性を乱暴して殺害した疑いなどで再逮捕しました。 　元保育士の佐藤喜人容疑者（29）は去年9月、東京・豊島区のアパートに侵入し、この部屋に住む会社員の女性に乱暴したうえ首を絞めて殺害し、鍵などを奪った疑いが持たれています。 　佐藤容疑者は女性の遺体を栃木県那須町の別荘地に遺棄したとして逮捕・起訴されています。 　警視庁によりますと、女性の自宅に残っていた遺留物が佐藤容疑者のDNA型と一致したということです。 　佐藤容疑者はこれまでに「乱暴をしてひもで首を絞めた」と供述していましたが、現在は「黙秘します」と話しているということです。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 06
Man in custody for dumping woman’s corpse to also be accused of rape
A 29-year-old man in custody for allegedly dumping the body of a woman in Tochigi Prefecture last year is expected to also be accused of raping the victim, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Jan. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 06
GSDF member arrested over high-speed chase that ended in crash
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) member who crashed his car into another vehicle in Koga City last year during a high-speed chase by law enforcement, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 05
1 killed, 5 injured after taxi hits pedestrians in Tokyo
A woman was killed and five other people were injured Monday when a taxi driven by a 73-year-old man hit a group of pedestrians on a crosswalk in Tokyo, police said. (Japan Today)
Jan 05
Man arrested for entering Akasaka Estate, says he wanted to meet imperial family
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate where the imperial residences are located, on Saturday night. (Japan Today)
Jan 03
Truck driver dies after being buried by snow after leaving vehicle
A 67-year-old man died after he was buried by snow after he left his truck which had become stalled in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, police said Sunday. (Japan Today)
Jan 03
Yakuza in custody for murder of rival gangsters dies in detention
A member of a criminal syndicate awaiting trial over the alleged murder of two rival gangsters in Kobe City in 2019 has died, authorities have revealed, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 03
Happy New Year! Vlog
Happy New Year guys! (Kimono Mom)
Jan 03
Tokyo: 1 dead, 8 others hospitalized after choking on mochi cakes
Nine people were rushed to hospitals in the capital after choking on sticky mochi rice cakes on Friday and Saturday. One of the victims was later confirmed dead, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 02
World's oldest woman celebrates 118th birthday
A Japanese woman who is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person, turned 118 on Saturday. (NHK)
Jan 02
Volunteers hand meal packages out to homeless on New Year's Day in Tokyo
Dozens of volunteers of the Tsukuroi Tokyo Fund spent the first day of 2021 handing out lunches, clothes and offering consultations to homeless people, who lost homes and jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Ruptly)
Jan 01
J-pop's Arashi suspends group activities
The Japanese pop group Arashi has suspended its activities as a group as of the turn of the year. (NHK)
Jan 01
Japan starts new year amid pandemic
People across Japan have celebrated the New Year amid reinforced measures to prevent the spread of the virus. (NHK)
Jan 01
Emperor Naruhito thanks medical staff battling pandemic
Emperor Naruhito thanked medical staff involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his New Year video address broadcast Friday, bringing attention to the burden front-line health care workers are bearing as infections surge in major population centers. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Delivery of New Year cards begins
Postal workers across Japan have begun delivering New Year greeting cards. (NHK)
Jan 01
Japan’s deadliest New Year’s food may be even more dangerous in 2021 due to the coronavirus
Eating the ironically risky symbol of long life is the latest thing that requires extra caution during the pandemic. (soranews24.com)
Jan 01
Japan greets new year with crowds despite pleas from leaders to stay home
Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record high 1,337 coronavirus infections among the 4,519 daily number nationwide. (Japan Today)
Dec 30
58-year-old man arrested after beating sister to death at gas station
Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool. (Japan Today)
Dec 30
Ayumi Hamazaki performance cancelled after performer tests positive for coronavirus
Pop singer Ayumi Hamazaki has cancelled her New Year’s Eve performance after a performer in her group tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Tuesday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 30
South Iwate: On the Trail to Recovery
Iwate Prefecture may be known as a place devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, but it's coming back better and stronger than ever. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 30
2 men arrested for stealing wallet from sleeping passenger on train
Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a sleeping passenger on a subway train. (Japan Today)