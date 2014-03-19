A 208-kilogram bluefin Tuna was deemed the highest prize at Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction, Tuesday, January 5.

The tuna was bought by the sushi restaurant “Ginza Onodera” for $200,000.

Tokyo’s largest fish market rings in the new year each year with a ceremonial first tuna auction.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has slashed tuna prices because people aren’t going out to eat. The highest selling fish of 2020 went for nearly $2 million.