The catch of a fish that's one of Japan's most popular fall foods hit a record low last year. Hauls of Pacifc saury, or "Sanma", plunged as their numbers diminished.

About 29,500 tons of Pacific saury were brought to ports across Japan during the main fishing season from August to December.

That's down 27 percent from 2019, and the worst year since recordkeeping began in 1961.

The reduced catch saw the average wholesale price shoot up 50 percent from a year ago to about 47 dollars for 10 kilograms.

An industry group says the fish are declining in numbers, and fewer came into Japan's coastal waters last year.

去年、水揚げされたサンマの量が過去最低となりました。 全国さんま棒受網漁業協同組合によりますと、漁のシーズンとなる去年8月から12月に全国の港に水揚げされたサンマの量は2万9566トンでした。 過去最低となったおととしをさらに27％下回り、2年連続で歴史的な不漁となっています。 関係者はサンマそのものの数が減っていることに加え、去年は日本の近海に来るサンマの数が少なく、漁場が遠のいたせいではないかとしています。 不漁の影響で卸売り価格は10キロあたり4804円と、前の年の1.5倍となっています。