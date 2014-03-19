Police believe that a male employee in the construction industry was behind dozens of sexual assaults that took place over a six-year period, reports TBS News

In the latest case, police have accused Sho Iijima, 34, of grabbing the chest of a high school girl, 18, in a residential area in Utsunomiya City as she commuted home in April 2017.

Police also allege that he stole the underwear she was wearing.

“I wanted to do something nasty to the girl,” Iijima was quoted by police in admitting to charges of indecent assault and theft.

Iijima lives in Nasushiobara City. Police suspect that he was behind about 30 similar cases that took place between 2014 and last year.

Prior to his latest arrest, police had already accused Iijima over three of those cases. The investigation is ongoing.