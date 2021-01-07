Japan's PM declares state of emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, amid rising COVID-19 cases. It will be in effect until February 7.

Japan's PM declares state of emergency (NHK) Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, amid rising COVID-19 cases. It will be in effect until February 7.

Tokyo reports record 2,447 new cases (NHK) The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,447 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Thursday, setting a new high for the second day in a row.

Anxiety mounts over second state of emergency in Tokyo area (Japan Times) People in the greater Tokyo area expressed anxiety Thursday about how their lives and businesses will be impacted by the declaration of another state of emergency in Tokyo and neighboring areas amid record numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Japan rail passengers down 68% to record low through holiday amid pandemic (Japan Times) The number of people using shinkansen and conventional train services operated by Japan Railway companies plunged 68% during the year-end and New Year’s period compared to a year earlier, to 4,879,000, marking the lowest level since comparable data was made available in 1991, six JR companies said Wednesday.

Olympic super-fan determined to welcome world to Tokyo (AFP News Agency) Whistle-blowing, flag-waving super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years -- and the Tokyo resident doesn't plan on missing out on a Games in her home city.

Care facility for former addicts (NHK) Former drug addicts and alcoholics cast aside by society find refuge in a nursing care facility run by a man who walked the same path.

Japan hospitals slammed after underestimating third COVID wave (Nikkei) Hospitals in areas of Japan hit hard by a resurgent coronavirus outbreak are struggling to accommodate patients, despite far lower case numbers and more beds than in Europe or the U.S. A failure to adjust excessively rosy assumptions as facts on the ground changed is partly responsible for the situation.

Japan to lose trillions of yen in consumption under virus emergency (Japan Times) A monthlong state of emergency planned by the Japanese government to contain a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections is expected to knock trillions of yen off private consumption, with some economists predicting the economy will return to contraction.