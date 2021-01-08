The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has reported 2,392 new coronavirus infections on Friday.
It's the first time Tokyo's daily tally has topped 2,000 for two straight days, following a record 2,447 cases on Thursday.
The total number of people who have tested positive in the Japanese capital now stands at 71,182. The number of seriously ill patients is up eight from Thursday, to 129 -- the highest to date.
Jan 08
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has reported 2,392 new coronavirus infections on Friday.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Powerful winds from snowstorms have cut power to more than 100,000 homes in the Japanese prefectures of Niigata and Akita.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has declared a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area after a record number of coronavirus cases were reported in the capital and across the country.
(theguardian.com)
Jan 08
As countries shift away from fossil fuels, companies are focusing on developing and improving technologies for cleaner fuels. (Nikkei)
Jan 08
A pagoda at Yakushiji, a Buddhist temple listed as a World Heritage site in Japan's ancient capital of Nara, will be partially opened to the public from March after undergoing its first major renovation in more than a century. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Athletes should be prioritized for the novel coronavirus vaccine so the beleaguered Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead later this year, according to senior Olympics official Dick Pound.
(Japan Today)
Jan 08
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to have all its members, including wrestlers and stablemasters, tested for coronavirus infection.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer — which in June ranked first in the global Top500 list of such machines, the first time for a Japanese machine in about nine years — was surprisingly not created with the aim of excelling in numerical benchmarks, unlike some of its rivals. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Over 80,000 people have been dismissed or seen their employment contracts terminated rather than renewed in Japan for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic since it began, the labor ministry said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Japanese business leaders said Thursday support will be necessary for struggling firms under a second state of emergency over the novel coronavirus in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, while they viewed the decision as inevitable due to resurging infections.
(Kyodo)
Jan 08
Honda Motor will reduce vehicle production due to a supply crunch in semiconductors, Nikkei has learned, a sign that a pandemic-spurred global shortage is threatening the auto industry.
(Nikkei)
Jan 08
A Japanese credit research firm says the number of pubs and restaurants going bankrupt last year hit a record high due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Swimming star Rikako Ikee, who was out of competition for 19 months following her leukemia diagnosis in February 2019, will no longer compete at an upcoming meet that had been earmarked as one of her comeback events, organizers said Wednesday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 07
Investors in Tokyo snapped up stocks on Thursday on hopes for additional stimulus measures in the US. An overnight rally in New York also supported the rise.
(NHK)
Jan 07
A 208-kilogram bluefin Tuna was deemed the highest prize at Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction, Tuesday, January 5.
(VOA News)
Jan 07
Violent snowstorms have been hitting coastal areas along the Sea of Japan. There are warnings of avalanches and blizzards.
(NHK)
Jan 07
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,447 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Thursday, setting a new high for the second day in a row.
(NHK)
Jan 07
People in the greater Tokyo area expressed anxiety Thursday about how their lives and businesses will be impacted by the declaration of another state of emergency in Tokyo and neighboring areas amid record numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
The number of people using shinkansen and conventional train services operated by Japan Railway companies plunged 68% during the year-end and New Year’s period compared to a year earlier, to 4,879,000, marking the lowest level since comparable data was made available in 1991, six JR companies said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
The catch of a fish that's one of Japan's most popular fall foods hit a record low last year. Hauls of Pacifc saury, or "Sanma", plunged as their numbers diminished.
(NHK)