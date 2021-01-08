Airlines in Japan canceled 247 domestic flights on Friday due to heavy snow and strong winds in areas along the Sea of Japan and Hokkaido.

All Nippon Airways canceled 132 flights, including those to and from Sapporo in Hokkaido, Niigata in northern Japan, and the southwestern cities of Fukuoka and Kumamoto.

Japan Airlines canceled 56 flights, including those to and from Sapporo, Kushiro in Hokkaido, as well as Aomori in northern Japan and Komatsu in central Japan.

Other cancelations include 18 flights by Star Flyer, 12 by Japan Air Commuter, 12 by Fuji Dream Airlines, six by Solaseed Air, five by Japan Transocean Air, four by IBEX Airlines and two by AIRDO.

The airlines say more cancelations are possible, depending on the weather. They are advising passengers to check their websites for the latest information.