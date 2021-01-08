Airlines in Japan canceled 247 domestic flights on Friday due to heavy snow and strong winds in areas along the Sea of Japan and Hokkaido.
All Nippon Airways canceled 132 flights, including those to and from Sapporo in Hokkaido, Niigata in northern Japan, and the southwestern cities of Fukuoka and Kumamoto.
Japan Airlines canceled 56 flights, including those to and from Sapporo, Kushiro in Hokkaido, as well as Aomori in northern Japan and Komatsu in central Japan.
Other cancelations include 18 flights by Star Flyer, 12 by Japan Air Commuter, 12 by Fuji Dream Airlines, six by Solaseed Air, five by Japan Transocean Air, four by IBEX Airlines and two by AIRDO.
The airlines say more cancelations are possible, depending on the weather. They are advising passengers to check their websites for the latest information.
Jan 09
Japan will further tighten its border controls from Saturday by requiring all people arriving to submit negative results from virus tests taken within 72 hours of their departure for Japan during the period of the latest state of emergency.
(Kyodo)
Jan 09
Airlines in Japan canceled 247 domestic flights on Friday due to heavy snow and strong winds in areas along the Sea of Japan and Hokkaido.
(NHK)
Jan 09
Japan's public transport providers are considering limiting operations to reduce mobility under the country's new coronavirus state of emergency, which is largely voluntary with no effective punishments for those who do not comply with curfews. (Nikkei)
Jan 09
This April and May, Malta will host the tenth anniversary edition of the InClassica International Music Festival
, a three-week long celebration of classical music featuring world-renowned soloists, leading international orchestras and celebrated conductors. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 08
A pagoda at Yakushiji, a Buddhist temple listed as a World Heritage site in Japan's ancient capital of Nara, will be partially opened to the public from March after undergoing its first major renovation in more than a century. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
The number of people using shinkansen and conventional train services operated by Japan Railway companies plunged 68% during the year-end and New Year’s period compared to a year earlier, to 4,879,000, marking the lowest level since comparable data was made available in 1991, six JR companies said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 05
The Japanese government has begun considering suspending new entries of foreign nationals under business travel agreements with 11 countries and regions, including China and South Korea, in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (Nikkei)
Jan 05
The number of traffic accident fatalities in Japan fell to 2,839 in 2020, marking the lowest level since comparable data became available in 1948, a police survey showed Monday. (Japan Times)
Jan 05
The number of domestic flight passengers in Japan during the New Year holiday period fell by more than half from a year earlier.
(NHK)
Jan 03
Dozens of amateur photographers gathered over the New Year holiday in a village in Hokkaido that is known for its red-crowned cranes. The bird is designated as a special natural monument of Japan.
(NHK)
Jan 02
Weather officials in Japan are calling for increased caution against more heavy snows predicted for parts of the Sea of Japan coast.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Crowds of people were visiting Meiji Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in central Tokyo, early Friday after the coronavirus outbreak put the brakes on the tradition of visiting the shrine overnight on New Year's Eve.
(NHK)
Dec 31
Railway operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area say they will not run trains all night on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)
Dec 30
In this video, we explore three side-trip options from the city of Nagoya, each with something unique to offer travelers willing to venture a little off the beaten track. (japan-guide.com)
Dec 30
Tourist spots in Japan were rocked by the nationwide suspension of the government's Go To Travel discount program from Monday amid the novel coronavirus resurgence. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
Kinkaku-ji, a renowned golden temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, has a brand new roof as re-thatching work was done for the first time in 18 years.
(NHK)
Dec 30
The terminal for Japan's Shinkansen bullet trains in Tokyo is much quieter than usual during the year-end holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Dec 30
The Meteorological Agency expects heavy snow and strong winds to hit wide areas along the Sea of Japan coast from Wednesday through Friday. Snow is also forecast in flat areas along the Pacific coast. (NHK)
Dec 29
Sakuradamon Gate Area: Remains of Edo Era Residence of Yonezawa Uesugi Family (ONLY in JAPAN)
Dec 28
Shrines across Japan would usually expect to welcome millions of people to celebrate New Year, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has dampened the celebratory mood this time as the country faces a third wave of infections.
(Kyodo)