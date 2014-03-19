U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan medical personnel administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Zama, Japan Ja. 6, 2021.

The first to receive the vaccine were healthcare workers, emergency responders, and installation defense personnel.

U.S. Army Japan is distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines based on Department of Defense guidance, through a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.