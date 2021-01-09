The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus in Japan exceeded 4,000 on Saturday, including 13 who were on board a cruise ship.
It took six months after the country's first case was confirmed for the number of deaths to surpass 1,000 in mid-July last year. The figure topped 2,000 in late November, about four months later, and exceeded 3,000 on December 22, about one month later.
Less than 20 days later, the number has exceeded 4,000.
新型コロナウイルスに感染して死亡した人の数が国内で４０００人を突破しました。死者が増えるペースが急激に上がり、わずか１８日の間におよそ１０００人が亡くなっています。
全国では９日、新たに６０人の死亡が発表されました。国内の累計の死者数は４０２６人となり、先月２２日に３０００人を超えてから、わずか１８日間でおよそ１０００人が亡くなっています。また、現在入院している感染者のうち、重症者の数も全国で８２７人と、連日、最多を更新しています。
一方、９日に発表された全国の新たな感染者は、過去最多だった８日とほぼ同じ水準で７８００人に迫っています。都道府県別では、東京で３日連続２０００人を超えたほか、神奈川、埼玉、千葉、兵庫など９つの県で過去最多の発表が相次ぎました。
Jan 10
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested an American woman over the alleged fatal assault at her residence in Nikko City, reports NHK.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 10
(NHK)
Jan 10
A South Korean court ordered Japan on Friday to compensate 12 women who were forced to work as sex slaves in wartime Japanese brothels, in a ruling that could rekindle diplomatic and history feuds between the two countries. (aljazeera.com)
Jan 10
Snowfall is intensifying in Japan's Niigata Prefecture and the Hokuriku region on Saturday, as frigid conditions continue to hit parts of the country.
(NHK)
Jan 09
U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan medical personnel administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Zama, Japan Ja. 6, 2021. (Defense Flash News)
Jan 09
Japan will further tighten its border controls from Saturday by requiring all people arriving to submit negative results from virus tests taken within 72 hours of their departure for Japan during the period of the latest state of emergency.
(Kyodo)
Jan 09
Airlines in Japan canceled 247 domestic flights on Friday due to heavy snow and strong winds in areas along the Sea of Japan and Hokkaido.
(NHK)
Jan 09
Japan's public transport providers are considering limiting operations to reduce mobility under the country's new coronavirus state of emergency, which is largely voluntary with no effective punishments for those who do not comply with curfews. (Nikkei)
Jan 09
The governors of the greater Osaka area will urge Japan's national government to expand its coronavirus state of emergency to include their prefectures, as the localities set daily records for the spread of infections. (Nikkei)
Jan 08
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has reported 2,392 new coronavirus infections on Friday.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has declared a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area after a record number of coronavirus cases were reported in the capital and across the country.
(theguardian.com)
Jan 08
As countries shift away from fossil fuels, companies are focusing on developing and improving technologies for cleaner fuels. (Nikkei)
Jan 08
A pagoda at Yakushiji, a Buddhist temple listed as a World Heritage site in Japan's ancient capital of Nara, will be partially opened to the public from March after undergoing its first major renovation in more than a century. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Athletes should be prioritized for the novel coronavirus vaccine so the beleaguered Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead later this year, according to senior Olympics official Dick Pound.
(Japan Today)
Jan 08
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to have all its members, including wrestlers and stablemasters, tested for coronavirus infection.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer — which in June ranked first in the global Top500 list of such machines, the first time for a Japanese machine in about nine years — was surprisingly not created with the aim of excelling in numerical benchmarks, unlike some of its rivals. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Over 80,000 people have been dismissed or seen their employment contracts terminated rather than renewed in Japan for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic since it began, the labor ministry said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Japanese business leaders said Thursday support will be necessary for struggling firms under a second state of emergency over the novel coronavirus in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, while they viewed the decision as inevitable due to resurging infections.
(Kyodo)
Jan 08
Honda Motor will reduce vehicle production due to a supply crunch in semiconductors, Nikkei has learned, a sign that a pandemic-spurred global shortage is threatening the auto industry.
(Nikkei)
Jan 08
A Japanese credit research firm says the number of pubs and restaurants going bankrupt last year hit a record high due to the pandemic.
(NHK)