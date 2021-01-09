The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus in Japan exceeded 4,000 on Saturday, including 13 who were on board a cruise ship.

It took six months after the country's first case was confirmed for the number of deaths to surpass 1,000 in mid-July last year. The figure topped 2,000 in late November, about four months later, and exceeded 3,000 on December 22, about one month later.

Less than 20 days later, the number has exceeded 4,000.

新型コロナウイルスに感染して死亡した人の数が国内で４０００人を突破しました。死者が増えるペースが急激に上がり、わずか１８日の間におよそ１０００人が亡くなっています。 全国では９日、新たに６０人の死亡が発表されました。国内の累計の死者数は４０２６人となり、先月２２日に３０００人を超えてから、わずか１８日間でおよそ１０００人が亡くなっています。また、現在入院している感染者のうち、重症者の数も全国で８２７人と、連日、最多を更新しています。 一方、９日に発表された全国の新たな感染者は、過去最多だった８日とほぼ同じ水準で７８００人に迫っています。都道府県別では、東京で３日連続２０００人を超えたほか、神奈川、埼玉、千葉、兵庫など９つの県で過去最多の発表が相次ぎました。