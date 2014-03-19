More than 1,000 vehicles were stranded in central Japan on Sunday as heavy snowfalls continued across wide areas of the country, forcing some prefectures to request the Ground Self-Defense Force help in rescue operations.
About 200 vehicles were stuck near an interchange on the Hokuriku Expressway in Fukui Prefecture as of 11 a.m., while another 830 remained stranded in other sections of the expressway since as early as Saturday, Central Nippon Expressway Co said.
Another 200 vehicles became stranded in Toyama Prefecture after a large truck became unable to move on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway. About 50 GSDF members engaged in rescue work at the scene, the prefectural government said.
A 25-year-old woman and 44-year-old man who were stuck in their cars became ill and were transported to hospitals, according to local rescue workers.
Jan 10
Weather officials say heavy snow will continue falling through Monday morning in coastal areas along the Sea of Japan.
(NHK)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament kicked off at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena on Sunday without 65 wrestlers belonging to four stables who either tested positive for the new coronavirus or were in close contact with those who did.
(NHK)
Jan 10
The National Police Agency (NPA) is asking the public not to use the emergency 110 phone number to make non-urgent calls.
(Japan Today)
Jan 10
Around 80% of people in Japan believe the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer should be canceled or rescheduled, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 10
Jan 10
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,494 new cases of the coronavirus, down 774 from Saturday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 10
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested an American woman over the alleged fatal assault at her residence in Nikko City, reports NHK.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 10
The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus in Japan exceeded 4,000 on Saturday, including 13 who were on board a cruise ship.
(NHK)
Jan 10
A South Korean court ordered Japan on Friday to compensate 12 women who were forced to work as sex slaves in wartime Japanese brothels, in a ruling that could rekindle diplomatic and history feuds between the two countries.
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament could be canceled if wrestlers continue to become infected with the novel coronavirus, the tournament's chief organizing official said Saturday after five more wrestlers tested positive for the virus.
(Japan Today)
Jan 10
Canada’s Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe has said frontline workers and vulnerable people should be prioritized over Olympic athletes for the new coronavirus vaccine.
(Japan Times)
Jan 09
U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan medical personnel administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Zama, Japan Ja. 6, 2021.
Jan 09
Japan will further tighten its border controls from Saturday by requiring all people arriving to submit negative results from virus tests taken within 72 hours of their departure for Japan during the period of the latest state of emergency.
(Kyodo)
Jan 09
Airlines in Japan canceled 247 domestic flights on Friday due to heavy snow and strong winds in areas along the Sea of Japan and Hokkaido.
(NHK)
Jan 09
Japan's public transport providers are considering limiting operations to reduce mobility under the country's new coronavirus state of emergency, which is largely voluntary with no effective punishments for those who do not comply with curfews.
Jan 09
The governors of the greater Osaka area will urge Japan's national government to expand its coronavirus state of emergency to include their prefectures, as the localities set daily records for the spread of infections.
Jan 08
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has reported 2,392 new coronavirus infections on Friday.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has declared a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area after a record number of coronavirus cases were reported in the capital and across the country.
(theguardian.com)
Jan 08
As countries shift away from fossil fuels, companies are focusing on developing and improving technologies for cleaner fuels.
Jan 08
A pagoda at Yakushiji, a Buddhist temple listed as a World Heritage site in Japan's ancient capital of Nara, will be partially opened to the public from March after undergoing its first major renovation in more than a century.