The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Monday.

That is the highest-ever figure for a Monday. The daily tally has exceeded 1,000 for seven days in a row.

The total number of infections in Tokyo now stands at 76,163.

A record 131 people are in serious condition.

東京では11日、月曜日としては最多の1219人の新型コロナウイルスの感染者が確認されました。緊急事態宣言が出てから初めての連休、全国の人出はどうなったのでしょうか。 晴れ着姿で記念撮影をする人、浅草寺をお参りする人。東京・浅草の仲見世通りには確かに人の姿はありますが、休日の混雑といった状況ではありません。緊急事態宣言の対象地域は今後、拡大していくのでしょうか。 関西では、まだ緊急事態宣言は出ていませんが、すでに人出は減っているようです。大阪府では緊急事態宣言が出なくても14日から関東1都3県と同様の感染防止対策を独自に始めるとしています。 1都3県では飲食店の営業は午後8時まで。酒類の提供は午後7時までです。