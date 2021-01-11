The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Monday.
That is the highest-ever figure for a Monday. The daily tally has exceeded 1,000 for seven days in a row.
The total number of infections in Tokyo now stands at 76,163.
A record 131 people are in serious condition.
東京では11日、月曜日としては最多の1219人の新型コロナウイルスの感染者が確認されました。緊急事態宣言が出てから初めての連休、全国の人出はどうなったのでしょうか。
晴れ着姿で記念撮影をする人、浅草寺をお参りする人。東京・浅草の仲見世通りには確かに人の姿はありますが、休日の混雑といった状況ではありません。緊急事態宣言の対象地域は今後、拡大していくのでしょうか。
関西では、まだ緊急事態宣言は出ていませんが、すでに人出は減っているようです。大阪府では緊急事態宣言が出なくても14日から関東1都3県と同様の感染防止対策を独自に始めるとしています。
1都3県では飲食店の営業は午後8時まで。酒類の提供は午後7時までです。
Jan 11
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Monday.
(NHK)
Jan 11
Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday to purify the soul and pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 11
Meet my Japanese neighbors and see how the area is surviving without tourists. (KemushiChan ロレッタ)
Jan 11
Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa.
(NHK)
Jan 11
Medical facilities across Japan are struggling to cope with the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections, leaving the medical care system in many areas on the brink of collapse.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Weather officials say that snow has passed its peak in Niigata Prefecture and the Hokuriku region, but residents should stay cautious.
(NHK)
Jan 11
The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
The oldest active player in Japan's professional soccer league has renewed his contract. Miura Kazuyoshi will turn 54 during the upcoming season.
(NHK)
Jan 11
Japan is considering extending a state of emergency from the Tokyo metropolitan area to other regions as novel coronavirus cases increase but that could raise the risk of a double-dip recession for the world's third-largest economy.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Little change was seen in the flow of commuters at major train stations in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures Friday morning as a fresh state of emergency came into effect in the metropolitan area to stop the spread of COVID-19.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
Japan’s imports of spaghetti, which is easy to cook, hit a record high in 2020, apparently due to people refraining from going out amid the novel coronavirus crisis. (Japan Times)
Jan 11
Arthritis medication developed by Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical provides effective treatment against the coronavirus, according to the British government, lowering mortality risk and shortening hospital stays. (Nikkei)
Jan 11
Dig deeper into the story of Ashio, a former mining town in Tochigi Prefecture that’s returning to nature with the passage of time and contributions of hard-working residents. (NHK)
Jan 10
At 10:09 JST an explosion was registered. It's not a strong plume so the explosion wasn't extremely forceful. (Volcano Time-Lapse)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament kicked off at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena on Sunday without 65 wrestlers belonging to four stables who either tested positive for the new coronavirus or were in close contact with those who did.
(NHK)
Jan 10
The National Police Agency (NPA) is asking the public not to use the emergency 110 phone number to make non-urgent calls.
(Japan Today)
Jan 10
Around 80% of people in Japan believe the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer should be canceled or rescheduled, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 10
More than 1,000 vehicles were stranded in central Japan on Sunday as heavy snowfalls continued across wide areas of the country, forcing some prefectures to request the Ground Self-Defense Force help in rescue operations.
(Japan Today)
Jan 10
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,494 new cases of the coronavirus, down 774 from Saturday.
(Japan Today)