The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic.
Local education boards and others will upload specific information on jobs at schools to the site to seek applications from companies. If agreements are reached, corporate employees will work at the schools part time or on loan from the firms.
The move came after education minister Koichi Hagiuda announced last month a plan to create such a job-matching system, apparently having in mind the possibility of the system being used for flight attendants from Japanese airlines, which have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
At a news conference Friday, Hagiuda called on schools to actively use the initiative, saying, "The system will provide good opportunities for utilizing know-how and expertise accumulated by companies for school education."
Both public and private educational institutions, ranging from kindergartens to universities, are allowed to release information on a wide range of jobs on the website, such as teachers, assistants for English education, information and communications technology assistants and business etiquette lecturers, officials of the ministry said. Many such jobs will not require a teaching license, according to the officials.
Jan 11
Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic.
(Japan Times)
Jan 07
From cooking to playing instruments, education businesses are cashing in on growing demand for online study as the pandemic dictates that people spend more time at home. (Nikkei)
Jan 07
Former drug addicts and alcoholics cast aside by society find refuge in a nursing care facility run by a man who walked the same path. (NHK)
Jan 06
Could COVID-19 level the playing field for women workers in Japan and South Korea, countries known for a rigid corporate culture? (eco-business.com)
Jan 06
When you’re trying to lead your happiest and healthiest life, one great path to self-fulfillment and reward will always be the act of giving back. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 05
Japan's health ministry has asked nursing colleges across the country to send students and staff with nursing licenses to hospitals.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Japan's education ministry is planning to introduce school classes designed to teach children how to prevent sex crimes.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Koi or more specifically jinli or nishikigoi, are colored varieties of the Amur carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. (Happy Koi)
Dec 30
An apparent surge in unintended pregnancies since April as the COVID-19 pandemic forces people to spend more time at home has prompted the health ministry to launch a nationwide study in order to come up with more effective policies to support women. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Princess Kako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, turned 26 on Tuesday, while spending much of her recent time at her residence in Tokyo and performing her duties online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Imperial Household Agency. (Kyodo)
Dec 28
World-renowned for their quality and beauty, Japanese kitchen knives are some of the best in the world. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 26
How to enjoy Quarantine Christmas.We are spending our first Christmas in our new home. Since we couldn't go out this year, we ordered the Christmas dinner from Casita, dressed up, and decorated the dining room like a restaurant. (Kimono Mom)
Dec 26
Students at this unique suburban Tokyo school learn valuable life lessons in the kitchen. (NHK)
Dec 24
About 18 percent of more than 1,000 universities and other higher education institutions in Japan continued to reduce their in-person teaching to less than half of their total as of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, the education ministry said Wednesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 23
The number of teachers at public schools in Japan who received disciplinary action or a reprimand for sexual misconduct in fiscal 2019 stood at 273, the second-highest figure on record, education ministry data showed Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 21
Japan will remove the limit on the amount of time that children can spend looking at screens in class from April as it aims to introduce digital textbooks to all schools by fiscal 2025, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Dec 20
Sheâ€™s worried about side effects and has faith in the precautions already underway. The 32-year-old elite athlete isnâ€™t alone. (washingtonpost.com)
Dec 20
Easy Christmas Dinner Idea - Best Holiday Meal Recipes. Japanese mom & baby is cooking the hot pot for Christmas at home. (Kimono Mom)
Dec 18
Traditional Japanese architectural craftsmanship used in timber-framed structures was approved Thursday for addition to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a committee of the U.N. cultural body said. (Kyodo)