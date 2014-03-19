Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.
While the test has some 530,000 applicants, including high school third-graders, the education ministry and the National Center for University Entrance Examinations are advising them to apply for a makeup exam if something is wrong with their health.
The new test, replacing the National Center Test for University Admissions, will also be held on Jan. 30-31 as a special measure in response to a delay in study due to temporary closures of high schools last year amid the epidemic. The later test, for which 718 people have applied, will also serve as a makeup exam for those who will miss the exam on Saturday and Sunday.
The ministry and the center are asking applicants to check their body temperatures every morning for about seven days in the lead-up to the test and bring their temperature data to their exam venues.
If applicants have either one of three symptoms — a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher, breathing difficulty or strong fatigue — or two or more conditions such as smell or taste disorder, a lasting cough or pain in the throat, and diarrhea on the day of the exam, they will be advised to skip the test and apply for the makeup exam.
Such applications will be accepted between Tuesday and the day of the exam. Those submitting the makeup test applications need to inform the universities hosting the test venues through telephone. There will be no need to submit medical certificates.
For applicants who develop symptoms after arriving at the test venues, doctors will decide whether they should be allowed to take the exam in separate rooms or whether they should choose to apply for the makeup test.
Jan 11
Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic.
(Japan Times)
Jan 07
From cooking to playing instruments, education businesses are cashing in on growing demand for online study as the pandemic dictates that people spend more time at home. (Nikkei)
Jan 07
Former drug addicts and alcoholics cast aside by society find refuge in a nursing care facility run by a man who walked the same path. (NHK)
Jan 06
Could COVID-19 level the playing field for women workers in Japan and South Korea, countries known for a rigid corporate culture? (eco-business.com)
Jan 06
When you’re trying to lead your happiest and healthiest life, one great path to self-fulfillment and reward will always be the act of giving back. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 05
Japan's health ministry has asked nursing colleges across the country to send students and staff with nursing licenses to hospitals.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Japan's education ministry is planning to introduce school classes designed to teach children how to prevent sex crimes.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Koi or more specifically jinli or nishikigoi, are colored varieties of the Amur carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. (Happy Koi)
Dec 30
An apparent surge in unintended pregnancies since April as the COVID-19 pandemic forces people to spend more time at home has prompted the health ministry to launch a nationwide study in order to come up with more effective policies to support women. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Princess Kako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, turned 26 on Tuesday, while spending much of her recent time at her residence in Tokyo and performing her duties online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Imperial Household Agency. (Kyodo)
Dec 28
World-renowned for their quality and beauty, Japanese kitchen knives are some of the best in the world. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 26
How to enjoy Quarantine Christmas.We are spending our first Christmas in our new home. Since we couldn't go out this year, we ordered the Christmas dinner from Casita, dressed up, and decorated the dining room like a restaurant. (Kimono Mom)
Dec 26
Students at this unique suburban Tokyo school learn valuable life lessons in the kitchen. (NHK)
Dec 24
About 18 percent of more than 1,000 universities and other higher education institutions in Japan continued to reduce their in-person teaching to less than half of their total as of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, the education ministry said Wednesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 23
The number of teachers at public schools in Japan who received disciplinary action or a reprimand for sexual misconduct in fiscal 2019 stood at 273, the second-highest figure on record, education ministry data showed Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 21
Japan will remove the limit on the amount of time that children can spend looking at screens in class from April as it aims to introduce digital textbooks to all schools by fiscal 2025, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Dec 20
Sheâ€™s worried about side effects and has faith in the precautions already underway. The 32-year-old elite athlete isnâ€™t alone. (washingtonpost.com)
Dec 20
Easy Christmas Dinner Idea - Best Holiday Meal Recipes. Japanese mom & baby is cooking the hot pot for Christmas at home. (Kimono Mom)
Dec 18
Traditional Japanese architectural craftsmanship used in timber-framed structures was approved Thursday for addition to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a committee of the U.N. cultural body said. (Kyodo)