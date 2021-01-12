The Japanese government is considering giving greater legal authority to prefectural governors in an effort to respond to the spread of the coronavirus more effectively.

Under the plan, governors will be allowed to order business operators in their prefecture to change operating hours even before the central government declares a state of emergency.

Government officials explained the idea at a meeting of the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.

The idea is included in a bill the officials plan to submit to the ordinary session of the Diet due to be convened next Monday. The move is aimed at making an anti-coronavirus law more effective.

The bill would say once the central government picks certain prefectures as targets of what it calls "preventive measures," governors there would be allowed to request that business operators change their hours.

In cases where an operator refuses to comply with such a request, a governor would be authorized to order an on-site inspection and impose a fine.

The bill would include a provision for the central and local governments to offer financial aid to operators who comply with a governor's requests.

The bill would also revise the Infectious Disease Control Law to penalize the infected if they refuse to comply with requests such as self-quarantining.

Officials say the government will hear opinions from the opposition camp on Wednesday and hopes to get cabinet approval as early as next week.

政府は新型コロナ特措法などの改正案の概要を自民党に示しました。緊急事態宣言が出る前でも都道府県知事が時短営業を要請・命令し、違反した場合は過料を科すとしています。 政府が示した概要によりますと、緊急事態宣言に至る前に、新たに「予防的措置」という段階を設けます。 その場合、都道府県知事は時短営業を要請・命令し、違反した場合には過料を科します。 こうした措置が実施されない場合は総理が知事に必要な指示をすることができるともされています。 政府は感染症法などの改正についても説明しました。新たに導入する罰則について、入院の勧告に従わなかった場合は1年以下の懲役または100万円以下の罰金、濃厚接触者などの調査に応じない場合には50万円以下の罰金を一つの例として検討するとしました。