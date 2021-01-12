One of the world's largest technology-trade fairs has kicked off. The "Consumer Electronics Show" normally attracts over 100,000 visitors who crowd into a venue in Las Vegas.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the event to go fully online.

The media got a glimpse of CES on Monday. Participating companies showed off their products and services. Organizers say over 1,800 are taking part, less than half compared to last year.

Panasonic is showcasing a new technology called "emotion and physical condition sensing."

It takes images of people's faces and analyzes their features and subtle changes in expressions. The data reveals their physical condition, feelings and personalities, which are indicated in colors and shapes.

Agarie Mayu, who is involved in the technology's development, said it helps people make smooth communications. She added it also gives them a chance to see themselves in a new light.

Japanese telecom giant NTT is screening a video explaining the concept behind its next-generation communication infrastructure.

Officials say the high-speed network will harness optical technologies to dramatically change autonomous driving and farming.