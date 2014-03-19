Tokyo reports 970 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,535
Japan Today -- Jan 12
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 970 new cases of the coronavirus, down 249 from Monday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 77,133.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (249), followed by 184 in their 30s, 128 in their 40s, 138 in their 50s, 76 in their 60s and 70 in their 70s. Also, 77 cases were younger than 20 (23 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 144, up 13 from Monday, health officials said. The number nationwide is 881.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,535. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (906), Chiba (415), Osaka (374), Saitama (261), Fukuoka (199), Hyogo (161), Hokkaido (145), Aichi (13), Kyoto (108), Tochigi (83), Ibaraki (70), Kumamoto (63), Nagano (51), Gunma (40) and Shizuoka (39).

Sixty-four coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

News source: Japan Today
Jan 13
Japan celebrates Coming of Age Day despite record coronavirus cases surge
Some Japanese celebrated Coming of Age Day on January 11 amid a record Covid-19 surge. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 13
Govt. mulls coronavirus 'preventive measures'
The Japanese government is considering giving greater legal authority to prefectural governors in an effort to respond to the spread of the coronavirus more effectively. (NHK)
Jan 13
Japan scrambles to avoid blackout as cold wave grips East Asia
Amid high electricity demand due to unseasonably cold weather and tight liquefied natural gas supply, Japan is scrambling to prevent a national blackout by calling on power companies to generate more and the public to use less. (Nikkei)
Jan 13
Rakuten worker arrested for alleged SoftBank 5G secrets leak
A former SoftBank Corp. employee has been arrested on suspicion of illegally disclosing 5G trade secrets to his new employer, Rakuten Mobile Inc., as it was preparing to launch its own mobile network. (Japan Times)
Jan 13
Mori: Tokyo committee will prepare for Games
The head of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has expressed his commitment to hold the events this summer. (NHK)
Jan 13
Seasonal flu cases remain well below average
The number of people infected with seasonal flu in Japan continues to remain dramatically below that of the average year. (NHK)
Jan 13
CES goes virtual amid pandemic
One of the world's largest technology-trade fairs has kicked off. The "Consumer Electronics Show" normally attracts over 100,000 visitors who crowd into a venue in Las Vegas. (NHK)
Jan 12
Suga says Japan will expand coronavirus emergency to Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday the government will expand a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic to Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures. (Japan Times)
Jan 12
Jan 11
Tokyo confirms 1,219 coronavirus cases on Monday
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Monday. (NHK)
Jan 11
Test-takers on alert as Japan university exam to go ahead amid virus surge
Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency. (Japan Times)
Jan 11
Japanese pray for end to pandemic in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine
Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday to purify the soul and pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 11
My neighborhood in Japan without tourists
Meet my Japanese neighbors and see how the area is surviving without tourists. (KemushiChan ロレッタ)
Jan 11
New variant of coronavirus detected in Japan
Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa. (NHK)
Jan 11
Coronavirus third wave puts many Japanese hospitals on overload
Medical facilities across Japan are struggling to cope with the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections, leaving the medical care system in many areas on the brink of collapse. (Japan Today)
Jan 11
Snow forecast for Japan's Pacific side
Japanese weather officials say snowfall is forecast for the Pacific side of the country, as the heavy snow that hit Sea of Japan areas subsides. (NHK)
Jan 11
Info on school jobs in Japan to be opened to companies
The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic. (Japan Times)
Jan 11
Japan's oldest pro soccer player renews contract
The oldest active player in Japan's professional soccer league has renewed his contract. Miura Kazuyoshi will turn 54 during the upcoming season. (NHK)
Jan 11
Wider COVID-19 curbs heighten double-dip recession risk in Japan
Japan is considering extending a state of emergency from the Tokyo metropolitan area to other regions as novel coronavirus cases increase but that could raise the risk of a double-dip recession for the world's third-largest economy. (Japan Today)
Jan 11
Tokyo's major stations remain busy even as virus emergency begins
Little change was seen in the flow of commuters at major train stations in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures Friday morning as a fresh state of emergency came into effect in the metropolitan area to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Japan Times)