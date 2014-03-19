The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 970 new cases of the coronavirus, down 249 from Monday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 77,133.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (249), followed by 184 in their 30s, 128 in their 40s, 138 in their 50s, 76 in their 60s and 70 in their 70s. Also, 77 cases were younger than 20 (23 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 144, up 13 from Monday, health officials said. The number nationwide is 881.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,535. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (906), Chiba (415), Osaka (374), Saitama (261), Fukuoka (199), Hyogo (161), Hokkaido (145), Aichi (13), Kyoto (108), Tochigi (83), Ibaraki (70), Kumamoto (63), Nagano (51), Gunma (40) and Shizuoka (39).

Sixty-four coronavirus-related deaths were reported.