A former employee of SoftBank Corp was arrested Tuesday for illegally taking information from the major Japanese wireless carrier on its ultrafast 5G technology before moving to a smaller rival company, police said.
The arrest of Kuniaki Aiba, who currently works for wireless operator Rakuten Mobile Inc., comes amid intensifying competition among mobile companies in Japan due partly to the government's pressure to cut subscription fees.
While Japan's three major mobile carriers -- SoftBank, NTT Docomo and KDDI -- launched 5G services, which enable the transmission of movie and other large capacity data at a faster speed than the 4G system, in March last year, Rakuten Mobile joined the race in September and still lags behind its bigger rivals.
Aiba, 45, is suspected of having transferred trade secrets from SoftBank by emailing information on the company's 5G technology to his own account on Dec. 31, 2019, when he was still working for the company, in violation of Japan's unfair competition prevention law, according to Tokyo police.
Soon after, he left SoftBank and joined the mobile business unit of e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc., according to investigative sources.
The police did not reveal whether Aiba has admitted to the allegations.
12日、不正競争防止法違反の疑いで逮捕されたソフトバンク元社員が、5Gの機密情報を持ち出した翌日、競合企業に転職していたことが明らかになりました。
12日、ソフトバンク元社員で、楽天モバイル社員の合場邦章容疑者（45）が、不正競争防止法違反の疑いで逮捕されました。
合場容疑者は、まさに5G戦争を揺るがしかねない“産業スパイ”に手を染めたとみられています。
元々、ソフトバンクの社員だった合場容疑者は当時5Gなど、通信ネットワークの構築に関わる部署にいました。
2019年の大みそか、合場容疑者は自宅からソフトバンクのサーバーにアクセスし、メールで機密情報を入手したとみられています。
そして翌日、2020年の元日に競合企業の楽天モバイルに転職したのです。
Jan 13
Tokyo's benchmark stock index continues to be on a tear, hitting a 30 year-record high again on Wednesday. Semiconductor-related shares continued to climb as investors bet they'll be well-placed to weather the pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 13
(Japan Today)
Jan 13
Amid high electricity demand due to unseasonably cold weather and tight liquefied natural gas supply, Japan is scrambling to prevent a national blackout by calling on power companies to generate more and the public to use less. (Nikkei)
Jan 13
A former SoftBank Corp. employee has been arrested on suspicion of illegally disclosing 5G trade secrets to his new employer, Rakuten Mobile Inc., as it was preparing to launch its own mobile network.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
Japan is considering extending a state of emergency from the Tokyo metropolitan area to other regions as novel coronavirus cases increase but that could raise the risk of a double-dip recession for the world's third-largest economy.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Japan’s imports of spaghetti, which is easy to cook, hit a record high in 2020, apparently due to people refraining from going out amid the novel coronavirus crisis. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Over 80,000 people have been dismissed or seen their employment contracts terminated rather than renewed in Japan for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic since it began, the labor ministry said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Japanese business leaders said Thursday support will be necessary for struggling firms under a second state of emergency over the novel coronavirus in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, while they viewed the decision as inevitable due to resurging infections.
(Kyodo)
Jan 08
Honda Motor will reduce vehicle production due to a supply crunch in semiconductors, Nikkei has learned, a sign that a pandemic-spurred global shortage is threatening the auto industry.
(Nikkei)
Jan 08
A Japanese credit research firm says the number of pubs and restaurants going bankrupt last year hit a record high due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 07
Investors in Tokyo snapped up stocks on Thursday on hopes for additional stimulus measures in the US. An overnight rally in New York also supported the rise.
(NHK)
Jan 06
A monthlong state of emergency planned by the Japanese government to contain a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections is expected to knock trillions of yen off private consumption, with some economists predicting the economy will return to contraction. (Japan Times)
Jan 06
Japan’s likely decision to declare a state of emergency in the Tokyo area will most probably trigger a contraction in January-March, analysts say, adding to the headache for policymakers struggling to cushion the blow to the economy from the pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 06
The balance of money circulating in Japan’s economy hit a record high for the ninth consecutive month in December, data showed on Tuesday, as the central bank continued to flood the economy with cash to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 05
Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market prayed for prosperity in the year ahead as they held their first auction of 2021 on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Sales at major department stores in Japan during New Year's fell sharply as the coronavirus pandemic intensified. Managers downsized their sales campaigns, including "lucky bag" offerings, during the seasonal shopping period.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Ramen chain store operators Gift and Maruchiyo Yamaokaya have managed to keep 2020 sales at roughly the same level as a year ago, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the industry, by adapting quickly to the deteriorating business environment, company leaders said. (Nikkei)
Jan 05
This year's first auction of blowfish, or fugu, has been held in the western city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Japan's economy is expected to make its sharpest rebound in decades this year, with consumption set to pick up toward the end of 2021 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the broader economy eases. (Kyodo)
Jan 03
The idea of a tunnel for auto traffic between Japan's main island of Honshu with Hokkaido to the north has gained new momentum after years of being considered a wasteful long shot. (Nikkei)