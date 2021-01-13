Following moves by its rivals, KDDI Corp. said Wednesday it will roll out new cut-price smartphone plans, further intensifying competition among mobile phone carriers under intense pressure from the government.
KDDI said it will introduce a new low-cost mobile service plan with 20 gigabytes of data for ¥2,480 a month starting in March, the cheapest among the three mega-carriers’ comparable offers. The two other competitors — NTT Docomo Inc. and SoftBank Corp. — recently announced their 20GB plans for ¥2,980.
While the offerings of NTT Docomo and SoftBank, which will also start in March, include up to five minutes of free talk time per domestic voice call, KDDI will make that a ¥500 option in an effort to differentiate itself.
KDDI said the reason why it made the free five-minute call optional was because more than 60% of users under the age of 30 make less than 10 minutes of voice calls a month, as they can also use other apps, such as Line, to make them for free.
携帯料金の値下げを巡り、KDDIは20ギガバイトで月額2480円の料金プランを提供する方針を固めました。大手3社のなかで最も安い料金になります。
KDDIはオンラインでの手続きに特化した新ブランドを立ち上げ、データ通信容量20ギガバイトで月額2480円の新しい料金プランを3月から提供する方針です。
この新料金プランはauの通信回線を使うということです。
菅政権の携帯電話料金値下げ要請を受け、すでにドコモとソフトバンクは20ギガバイトで月額2980円のプランを発表していますが、同じ20ギガバイトのプランで比較するとKDDIは最も安くなります。
Jan 14
Jan 14
Panasonic aims to make cobalt-free batteries available for Tesla's electric vehicles in two to three years, as the Japanese electronics manufacturer tries to keep pace with the U.S. automaker's ambitious mission to bring EVs into the mainstream quickly. (Nikkei)
Jan 14
Japan’s currency in circulation and bank deposits rose at a record pace in December, data showed on Wednesday, as a resurgence in coronavirus infections prompted companies and households to continue hoarding cash rather than spending it.
(Reuters)
Jan 14
Elon Musk’s tweets have been known to drive big stock moves in everything from his own giant automaker Tesla Inc. to a tiny medical device firm that shared the name of his preferred messaging app. (Bloomberg)
Jan 13
Tokyo's benchmark stock index continues to be on a tear, hitting a 30 year-record high again on Wednesday. Semiconductor-related shares continued to climb as investors bet they'll be well-placed to weather the pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 13
A former employee of SoftBank Corp was arrested Tuesday for illegally taking information from the major Japanese wireless carrier on its ultrafast 5G technology before moving to a smaller rival company, police said.
(Japan Today)
Jan 13
Amid high electricity demand due to unseasonably cold weather and tight liquefied natural gas supply, Japan is scrambling to prevent a national blackout by calling on power companies to generate more and the public to use less. (Nikkei)
Jan 13
A former SoftBank Corp. employee has been arrested on suspicion of illegally disclosing 5G trade secrets to his new employer, Rakuten Mobile Inc., as it was preparing to launch its own mobile network.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
Japan is considering extending a state of emergency from the Tokyo metropolitan area to other regions as novel coronavirus cases increase but that could raise the risk of a double-dip recession for the world's third-largest economy.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Japan’s imports of spaghetti, which is easy to cook, hit a record high in 2020, apparently due to people refraining from going out amid the novel coronavirus crisis. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Over 80,000 people have been dismissed or seen their employment contracts terminated rather than renewed in Japan for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic since it began, the labor ministry said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Japanese business leaders said Thursday support will be necessary for struggling firms under a second state of emergency over the novel coronavirus in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, while they viewed the decision as inevitable due to resurging infections.
(Kyodo)
Jan 08
Honda Motor will reduce vehicle production due to a supply crunch in semiconductors, Nikkei has learned, a sign that a pandemic-spurred global shortage is threatening the auto industry.
(Nikkei)
Jan 08
A Japanese credit research firm says the number of pubs and restaurants going bankrupt last year hit a record high due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 07
Investors in Tokyo snapped up stocks on Thursday on hopes for additional stimulus measures in the US. An overnight rally in New York also supported the rise.
(NHK)
Jan 06
A monthlong state of emergency planned by the Japanese government to contain a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections is expected to knock trillions of yen off private consumption, with some economists predicting the economy will return to contraction. (Japan Times)
Jan 06
Japan’s likely decision to declare a state of emergency in the Tokyo area will most probably trigger a contraction in January-March, analysts say, adding to the headache for policymakers struggling to cushion the blow to the economy from the pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 06
The balance of money circulating in Japan’s economy hit a record high for the ninth consecutive month in December, data showed on Tuesday, as the central bank continued to flood the economy with cash to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 05
Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market prayed for prosperity in the year ahead as they held their first auction of 2021 on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Sales at major department stores in Japan during New Year's fell sharply as the coronavirus pandemic intensified. Managers downsized their sales campaigns, including "lucky bag" offerings, during the seasonal shopping period.
(NHK)